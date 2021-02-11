Local roundup: Lumberton boys beat Jack Britt

February 10, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team earned an 89-55 win over Jack Britt on senior night Wednesday.

Seniors Charlie Miller, Jadarion Chatman, Matt Locklear and Zeke Grooms were recognized, and the seniors had good nights.

Miller scored 19 points with six assists, Chatman had a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists and Locklear had 11 points with nine rebounds.

J.B. Brockington had 12 points with four assists, Angel Bowie had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Cobe Oxendine had nine points.

The Pirates had 28 assists as a team.

Lumberton (7-1, 5-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 24-16 after the first quarter and 37-29 at halftime; Jack Britt (2-6, 2-3 3 SAC) stayed in the game with eight first-half 3-pointers. Lumberton led 65-39 after the third.

Fourth quarter lifts Jack Britt past Lady Pirates

The Lumberton girls basketball team led undefeated Jack Britt at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Pirates couldn’t hold on in a 59-47 loss.

Lumberton (3-5, 2-4 SAC) led 19-13 after the first quarter. Jack Britt (6-0, 6-0 SAC) led 29-26 at halftime after a 16-7 second-quarter advantage, but Lumberton responded in the third to take a 43-42 lead at the end of the period. The Buccaneers outscored the Pirates 17-4 in the fourth.

Carly Hammonds led Lumberton with 14 points and La’Kayia Hunt had 11.

Nyla Cooper scored 20 points for Jack Britt, Amber Nealy had 16 and Ashara Hayes added 15.