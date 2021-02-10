Locklear on the run: Lumberton senior propels Pirates past Scots

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s La’Kayia Hunt, 13, goes up for a layup attempt against Scotland’s Aiden Stewart, 15, and Madysan Hammonds, 24, during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian The Lumberton girls basketball team held its senior night festivities before Tuesday’s game against Scotland in Lumberton. Pictured, from left, are players Nasyari McCrimmon, Diamond Oxendine, Jaylen Carter, Chadon Foreman, Keke Lawrence and August Smith and manager Destiny Hunt. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Charlie Miller, 0, drives to the rim as Scotland’s Patrick Reeves, 5, attempts to block during Tuesday’s game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior forward Matt Locklear ran the floor a lot Tuesday night.

That running propelled the Pirates team to make a run too, as Locklear single-handedly outscored Scotland in the second quarter, shifting the momentum permanently to the Pirates in a 74-46 win.

Locklear hit 13 baskets to score 26 points, including 10 in the second quarter; he also had 11 rebounds.

“He’s taken a lot of pride in getting in shape this year, and with him being in such good shape, he’s able to run the floor for long periods of time,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “In our league, that’s a big deal, because there’s a lot of big five men in our league. His advantage is the fact that he’s very smart, and he’s able to run the floor really fast, and of course they get him the ball.”

“Before the game coach told me and Angel (Bowie) that we could have a big night tonight if we just kept running and rebounding, so we outhustled them boys pretty much,” Locklear said.

Lumberton (6-1, 4-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) trailed 15-10 after a first quarter in which they committed eight turnovers. The Pirates’ defensive pressure intensified in the second quarter, forcing eight Scotland (3-5, 1-5 SAC) turnovers in the period as they outscored the Scots 21-6 in the stanza.

“When you turn the ball over eight times in the quarter, they get momentum, they have an advantage, our defense isn’t set — a lot of factors go into how they outscored us in the first quarter,” Edwards said. “Once we stopped that — we had two turnovers in the second quarter — that’s when we went on our run, and that helped out a lot.”

Locklear scored eight of Lumberton’s nine points in one portion of the run, taking the Pirates from a 19-14 deficit to a 23-19 lead with 2:43 left in the half. The Pirates led 31-21 by halftime.

“(What changed was) just our defense,” Locklear said. “We just started playing defense more, no line drives to the basket, help side and all that.”

Staked to a lead, the Pirates played looser in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter and 22 in the fourth. The lead was 52-32 by the end of the third and ballooned to as much as 30 in the fourth.

“That’s how we play; that’s the whole point of what we do,” Edwards said. “I want them to have freedom on offense because of how successful we are on defense. When we get our defense set, and we can lock in on the defensive end, we’re able to get steals, get in the passing lanes, get deflections, get easy buckets and share the basketball.”

“We get momentum when we start to get a little lead, and we start to get some stops, get out in transition and get some easy buckets,” Charlie Miller said. “That gives us more momentum and allows us to put some points on the board and keep pushing the lead out.”

Miller was held scoreless in the first half, but scored 14 points in the second half as Lumberton continued to stretch its lead. He also had seven assists in the game.

Angel Bowie recorded a double-double for Lumberton with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jadarion Chatman scored eight points with nine assists, six rebounds and six steals.

The Pirates host Jack Britt on Wednesday and the team will commemorate senior night for Locklear, Miller, Chatman and Zeke Grooms. The Lumberton girls team held its senior night on Tuesday (see below).

Scotland was led by Patrick Reeves with 17 points and Mandrell Johnson with 10. The Scots’ 15-10 lead after the first quarter came after they finished the quarter with a 7-0 run.

Defense propels balanced Lady Pirates

The Lumberton girls basketball team set the lofty goal of holding its opponent to 15 points Tuesday when Scotland visited the Pirates.

That mission was accomplished as the Pirates earned a 57-15 win.

Scotland (1-5, 1-5 SAC) had scoreless stretches during the game of eight and seven minutes.

“We knew that we could put a little pressure on the ball handlers, we knew we could get some easy layups, and I think everybody on the defensive end contributed to one steal in one way or another,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said.

Everyone also contributed offensively, as 14 different Pirates scored at least two points, including all six seniors on the team’s senior night.

“They’ve been working for four years, and it’s unfortunate that they’ve had the senior year they’ve had in other ways, so we wanted to make it special for them tonight, and the whole team bought into that,” Johnson said.

Lumberton (3-4, 2-3 SAC), who won its 12th straight game in the series, led 14-5 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 23-7 by halftime. The Pirates outscored the Scots 16-2 in the third to take a 39-9 lead to the fourth quarter.

La’Kayia Hunt led the Pirates with 12 points, August Smith scored eight and Jaylen Carter and Keke Lawrence each scored six.

“(Hunt) is a growing point guard, and she’s learning to run the court offensively and defensively, so we’re super-excited to see what she’s going to do,” Johnson said. “She continues to learn the game and continues to grow and be a good teammate, and growing that leadership on the court, that she’s going to fill those roles moving forward.”

Kadence Sheppard scored six points to lead the Scots.

