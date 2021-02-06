Big second half lifts North Georgia over Lady Braves

PEMBROKE — A second-quarter run showed The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team could play with visiting North Georgia.
But in the second half the Nighthawks looked like the No. 15-ranked team that they are, turning what had been a close game into a 87-54 blowout over the Lady Braves.
“A really good second quarter; I loved our aggressiveness, and I thought that was it, I thought we were in tuned,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “And then we just had way too many breakdowns in the second half, and you throw on top of that you struggle to score and make a shot, it makes for a 52-19 second half.”
Trailing 26-15 after the first quarter, UNCP (1-6, 1-5 Peach Belt Conference) started the second quarter with a 14-1 run, taking a 29-27 lead after a Tiara Williams layup with 5:15 to go in the half.
Five different Braves scored during the run, with Alcenia Purnell hitting two of those baskets.
The rest of the half was back-and-forth, with four lead changes; Gabby Smith hit the last two UNCP baskets of the half and the game was tied at 35-35 at intermission.
“I wish the second quarter had occured in the fourth quarter, kind of. We had some momentum going in at halftime, and then actually we took the lead a couple of times in the third quarter,” Haskins said. “But you look at that team; that’s a well-coached team, that’s an experienced team. But I did tell the girls, that’s what we need every quarter is what we had in the second quarter, in terms of the aggressiveness, and they were dialed in to what we were trying to do.”
The lead changed five more times in the first 2:19 of the third quarter, with an Alcenia Purnell 3-pointer and a Smith layup each giving the Braves the lead. But UNCP’s 40-39 lead after Smith’s basket was its last.
North Georgia (10-1, 7-1 PBC) outscored UNCP 22-5 over the rest of the quarter to take a 61-45 lead by the end of the period. Two triples and a free throw by Abbie Franklin were key for the Nighthawks early in the run.
“They’ve got a lot of offensive weapons, and I just felt like in the second half we had way too many defensive breakdowns,” Haskins said. “If you make a mistake, they’re going to make a 3, and it’s kind of pick your poison. Do you want to help on (Julianne) Sutton? If you do, she’s one of the best passers in the league, and she’s going to kick it out to somebody and they’re going to make a 3.”
North Georgia continued its run into the fourth quarter, holding a 26-9 lead over the period. The Nighthawks outscored the Braves 48-14 over the last 17:41.
Smith led UNCP with 14 points and Williams scored 10 points. Alcenia Purnell had nine points with six rebounds and Aaliyah Bell had six rebounds and six assists.
Kara Groover scored 17 points with eight rebounds for the Nighthaws. Lacie McKoy had 14 points and five rebounds, Julianne Sutton had 13 points with four assists, and Josie Earnhardt had 12 points with four made 3-pointers.
UNCP committed 18 turnovers, and North Georgia scored 25 points off those turnovers. The Braves had just eight points off the Nighthawks’ 14 turnovers.
“Turnovers has not been as big an issue this year,” Haskins said. “We had too many tonight, we had 10 in the first half. I think that’s just being a little more mature, being strong with the ball and making better decisions.”
North Georgia quickly led 7-0 at the outset, sparked by two early Julianne Sutton baskets. UNCP twice closed to within five points, at 10-5 and 18-13, but each time the Nighthawks spread the lead back out to a more comfortable margin, including their 11-point lead at the end of period.
UNCP plays a makeup game at Young Harris Monday before returning home to face Augusta Wednesday.
