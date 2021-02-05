FAIRMONT — Three baskets over the last minute of the second quarter and the first minute of the third pulled the Red Springs girls basketball team within eight points of Fairmont.

The Golden Tornadoes answered quickly and convincingly, leading to a 61-25 win Monday over the Red Devils in nonconference play.

Fairmont (6-2) went on a 22-1 run over the last 6:39 of the third quarter; after Red Springs (2-4) had pulled to a 24-16 deficit before the run, the Golden Tornadoes took a 46-17 lead to the fourth quarter.

“We just started getting steals,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “A lot of the traps that we tried to set at the beginning of the game weren’t working for us, but we didn’t really change anything. We just tried to teach the girls consistency works. When they started getting steals, they got hungry, and once you’re hungry, you work even harder than before. That was the difference.”

Amyrikal Vaught had 12 points during Fairmont’s run. This included the first eight, which came on three layups and two free throws between the 6:39 and 5:24 marks of the third quarter. She added another layup and a long 2-point jumper later in the run.

“I knew we could do better,” Vaught said. “I had to find a way to push the team and pull us all together, and it worked.”

“Defense gets her going,” Thompson said. “So if she can get her hands on a lot of balls and get a lot of steals, even if she can just deflect, she can get out and run and she can get the layup. She was a lot more aggressive in the second half; she attacked the baseline more, and we tried to get her to not be afraid of the contact and go ahead and drive in, and play basketball.”

Vaught and Lakayla Chavis led Fairmont with 12 points each and Paris Bethea scored 10 points with four rebounds and six steals. Secret Davis scored eight points with five rebounds.

Anaja McArthur, Elora Oxendine and Jaliyah Bratcher each scored six points for Red Springs.

“I knew they were going to come out and put pressure on us, and there were times that we looked (bad), but the times that we did what we were supposed to do, I think we looked good,” Red Springs coach William Judd said. “The second quarter we did phenomenal; defensively we did good, and there’s a lot bright spots. You can tell, with my team being so young, we’re going to grow. We’re going to keep growing, and we played tough tonight, and I’m proud of my girls and how tough we played. The scoreboard is not really a reflection of how tough we played tonight.”

Fairmont led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime. Keyed by their run, Fairmont held a 23-5 third-quarter advantage to take their 29-point lead to the final period, then outscored Red Springs 15-8 in the fourth.

Red Springs hosts East Columbus and Fairmont travels to Whiteville Tuesday. Red Springs and Fairmont meet again on Feb. 12 in Red Springs.

Fairmont leads from outset as Moore records triple-double

The Fairmont boys basketball team made it clear from the beginning who the better team was in Monday’s game against West Bladen.

The Golden Tornadoes never trailed and led comfortably throughout after a big early run, en route to an 81-62 Three Rivers Conference win over the Knights.

Fairmont (7-2, 3-0 TRC) started the game on a 14-2 run over the first 3:55, which included eight points from Jahkeem Moore. West Bladen was never closer than six points the rest of the way.

That hot start was part of a triple-double for Moore, with 13 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in the game.

“It’s very valuable, because every time we need to be settled down, he settles us down, and he always gets the ball to the right person,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “When we need a stop, he always steps up and gets everybody motivated, and we get a stop. He won’t stop until he gets it, and I think he does a good job of being a leader on both sides of the ball.”

“I try to help and do the different little things nobody else can do to help us get the win,” Moore said.

Playing with a lead that was double digits for the majority of the game was key for a Fairmont team playing the third game in a stretch of four games in six days.

“It was important for us to give my guys some rest,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “That’s pretty tough, so it was important for those guys to come out here and have a good start, so I can get these guys some rest.”

West Bladen (0-6, 0-3 TRC) finished the first quarter with a 9-2 run to pull to a 20-14 score after the period. Fairmont started the second quarter on a 9-2 run of their own to take a 29-16 lead with 4:53 left in the half. Syn’Cere Southern had seven points in the span.

“In the timeouts, when we were slow in the beginning, coach was trying to tell us to pick up the slack and play more aggressive,” Moore said. “That’s what we did, and we came out and got the win.”

The Golden Tornadoes led 42-32 at halftime, then held a 21-11 advantage in the third quarter to take a 63-43 lead into the final stanza. Fairmont’s leading scorer in the period with six points, and for the game with 14, was Jalen Brown.

“(Brown) was able to finish tonight,” McNair said. “Jahkeem set him up real nice, and put him right where he needed to be, and it was easy, making a layup.”

Fairmont’s lead grew as large as 26 in the fourth quarter.

Southern finished with 11 points and six assists for Fairmont and Saquan Singletary scored 10 points.

Javonta Matthews scored 17 points to lead West Bladen and Josh Lewis had 12.