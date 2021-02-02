Bravesdropsocceropener

February 1, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — Taylor Malasek poked a shot past UNC Pembroke netminder Chiara Coppin in the 69th minute for the game’s only goal and visiting North Georgia picked up its first series road victory with a 1-0 win over the Braves on Monday at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

The setback snapped a two-game win streak in season openers for the Braves (0-1-0, 0-1-0 PBC) who fell to 13-7-0 in such contests as well. It was the first victory in Pembroke for the Nighthawks (1-0-0, 1-0-0) who improved to 1-6-2 all-time at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

Malasek used an assist from Maysoon El-Shami on only goal of the game.

Braves newcomer Nutwadee Pramnak attempted four shots, including three that went on target. Freshman Anna Grossheim fired off two shots on goal, while senior Rilee Seering picked up a pair of shots as well.

UNCP attempted 11 shots (seven on goal) compared to UNG’s 13 shots (2 on goal). The Braves tallied five of their seven shots on goal in the opening half.

Monday’s result marked the end of an eight-game home unbeaten streak in the series for UNCP who had previously posted ties with the Nighthawks in 2014 and 2016 at Lumbee River EMC Stadium.

The last six matchups in the series between the Braves and North Georgia have all been decided by one goal. Sixteen of the 19 games in the series have been decided by one goal or less.

The Braves will trek to Americus, Ga., to take on Georgia Southwestern (0-0-0, 0-0-0 PBC) on Feb. 8. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Hurricane Field.