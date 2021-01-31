Lumberton soccer draws in opener at Hoke County

January 30, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RAEFORD — The Lumberton High School soccer team opened its season with a 3-3 draw at Hoke County Saturday.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime and 3-3 at the end of regulation. Neither team scored in two 10-minute overtime periods.

Jorge Gomez, Angel Robles and Luis Izeta each scored a goal for the Pirates. Alexis Lopez and Hoang Lee each had an assist.

“It’s a good result against the defending conference co-champs, especially with the limited practices and on the road,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “Very physical contest between two pretty evenly-matched teams, so I think it was a fair result and a good start. A little disappointing to go up on all three of our goals only to lose the moment with a Hoke equalizer each time. Overall very pleased with our play, but lots of room for improvement.”

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First Monday.