Lumberton athletics honored in NFHS honor roll

LUMBERTON — The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) is pleased to announce that Lumberton High School has earned Level 1 status in the NFHS School Honor Roll.
The newly-instituted NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center (www.NFHSLearn.com).
In earning Level 1 status, more than 90 percent of the coaches at Lumberton High School completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses — “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”
“We want to congratulate the coaches and administration at Lumberton High School for taking this significant step in prioritizing professional development,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director. “These four courses will definitely help the coaches at Lumberton High School to handle the daily challenges in high school sports and should serve as a challenge for other schools to follow their example.”
“Lumberton High School would like to thank the NFHS in helping our coaching improve professionally to the betterment of the safety, well-being and competitiveness of our student-athletes,” said Lumberton athletic director Mackie Register. “Our coaches are proud of earning the Level 1 status and we are going to continue working toward Level 2.”
As a physical sign of completing Level 1 certification, Lumberton High School will receive a large display banner for its school gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
Schools can earn Level 2 status (and a Level 2 banner) on the NFHS School Honor Roll when more than 90 percent of their coaches — excluding volunteer coaches — complete courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”
A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90-percent completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing, and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.
“Earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities,” said Dan Schuster, NFHS Director of Educational Services.
For more information on the NFHS School Honor Roll and to apply for participation in the program, please visit https://nfhslearn.com/home/administrators.
Lumberton athletics opens online store
The Lumberton High School athletic department has opened a new online store.
All profits from the store go to the athletic department and will help with revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everything is ordered and paid for online and delivered straight to the customer’s door.
The store is taking orders through Feb. 10. For more information, visit lhspirates2021.itemsale.com.