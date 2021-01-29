Ram tough: Third-quarter run leads Purnell Swett to physical win over Scotland

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Alexis Locklear, 5, goes up for a shot against Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard, 23, during Thursday’s game in Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Chandler McNeill, 1, attempts a 3-pointer as his teammates and the Rams’ girls team looks on during Thursday’s game against Scotland in Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian Jonathan Efird, center, coaches the Purnell Swett girls basketball team during a timeout in Thursday’s game against Scotland in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Nolan Locklear scored six points for Purnell Swett on Thursday night against Scotland, and his scoring was confined to less than a 1 1/2-minute span of the game.

But those six points were the most significant of the night for the Rams, igniting a third-quarter run that led to a 76-71 victory.

“Nolan’s a little bit undersized; big body but undersized height-wise,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “He came and gave us some big boards and some nice putbacks, and gave us a huge spark.”

From a 37-36 Scotland lead — the Scots’ only lead of the second half — Locklear made a game-tying free throw with 3:19 left in the third. Two baskets and a free throw over the next three Rams possessions made it 42-37 with 1:53 left in the period, and by the time the quarter expired the Rams were up 48-37. A Garyen Maynor basket to start the fourth quarter made it 50-37, topping off a 14-0 run.

“I was on the bench, and I was like, ‘(Scotland’s) a little lazy.’ So I just came in and was just being aggressive,” Locklear said. “I was a little too aggressive and fouled out, but we pushed through.”

Locklear wasn’t the only one to foul out, with eight players including five from Scotland (2-1, 0-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) hitting the five-foul limit. There were 105 free-throw attempts in the contest, including 47 in the fourth quarter; the Rams were 32-for-55 at the line for the game and the Scots were 24-for-40.

Purnell Swett (1-2, 1-0 SAC) was 21-for-30 at the line in the final period, including four key makes by Maynor after Scotland had closed to a 70-68 gap with 25 seconds left. Maynor’s free throws made it 74-68, and after a Grayson Smith triple for the Scots, Connor Harris hit two more free throws for the Rams to establish the final five-point margin.

“It’s tough; you’ve just to block out everybody and take your time,” Maynor said. “You’ve got 10 seconds to shoot the ball, so you just take your time, follow your routine, and it goes in.”

“In the past we’ve struggled getting the ball in against the press, and I told the guys, ‘24 seconds left, we’re up three or four, just get it in, they’re going to foul you, just make those free throws and we’ll get a win,’” Sampson said.

The Rams led by 13 three different times early in the fourth quarter before a 10-1 run pulled the Scots to a 55-51 margin with 4:34 to go. Purnell Swett twice stretched the lead back to eight but Scotland, on the strength of five fourth-quarter 3-pointers, pulled to within a point at 67-66 with 1:32 left after a Jackson Sellers trey. Chandler McNeill and Harris each went 1-for-2 at the line go up 70-66 before a Chris Quick putback made it 70-68 ahead of Maynor’s key free throws.

“Coach Jeremy called some great timeouts and came back and talked to us, and just made sure we kept our composure good and took our time with the ball and not turned the ball over,” Maynor said.

McNeill scored 16 points to lead Purnell Swett, Cameron Ferguson had 14, Logan Jacobs had 13 and Maynor added 12, with 10 in the fourth. Harris scored nine.

Mandrell Johnson, Grayson Smith and Mehki Gibson each scored 13 points for the Scots and Lamonte Cousar had 11.

Purnell Swett finished the first quarter with a 7-1 spurt to take a 12-8 lead. The Rams led 30-24 at halftime after an evenly-played second quarter.

The game was the first for both teams in 20 days; each team was quarantined after their meeting on Jan. 8, which Scotland won 67-48, due to a positive COVID-19 test on the Rams team shortly afterward.

“We couldn’t practice at all for two weeks, so we’re all out of shape when we came back, and only an hour (per day because of exams) this week, but we had enough practice to win I guess,” Maynor said.

Lady Rams find another gear in second quarter, top Scots

On a night Kylie Chavis was honored at halftime for winning both the Sandhills Athletic Conference and Robeson County player of the year awards last season, the sophomore guard was inactive due to an injury as Purnell Swett hosted Scotland, and the Rams looked for everyone else to step up.

Among the several who did was Jenna Parker, who was key in a second-quarter run that created separation from the Scots and had the Rams on their way to a 72-31 win.

From a 15-14 score midway through the second quarter, Parker scored eight points in the final 4:52 of the half and led Purnell Swett (3-1, 1-1 SAC) on a 13-3 run that gave them a 28-17 lead. Scotland (0-1, 0-1 SAC) was never closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

“Jenna is a baller,” Purnell Swett coach Jonathan Efird said. “She came out, and she’s been putting in a lot of work, and it showed tonight. She hit her first three shots; her first shot was a drive, then she hit a big 3 in transition. Her confidence in her play was huge tonight, and on the defensive end she was solid too.”

Purnell Swett outscored Scotland 40-12 in the second half to earn the 41-point win. The Rams led 11-8 after the first quarter.

Natalie Evington led Purnell Swett with 18 points, Parker and Chloe Locklear each scored 14 and Angelica Locklear scored eight points and the Rams played efficiently in Chavis’ absence.

“Our girls adapting and adjusting, I think that speaks volumes to them just figuring out the game,” Efird said. “The girls just picked up, and the girls that we needed to step up did.”

Madysan Hammonds scored nine points and Kadence Sheppard added seven for Scotland.

Purnell Swett plays Friday at Pinecrest.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.