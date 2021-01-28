Levi leads UNCP men past hot-shooting Francis Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. — Home-standing Francis Marion canned 14 triples and shot nearly 52 percent from the perimeter, but the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team forced a pair of key turnovers down the stretch and got a big rebounding night from senior Spencer Levi to key an 82-80 win over the Patriots on Wednesday evening inside the Smith University Center.
The result snapped a two-game losing streak for the Braves (3-3, 3-2 PBC) who have now picked up consecutive road wins in the series for the first time in 19 years. It was the second loss in the last three outings for Francis Marion (3-4, 3-4) whose last three outings have been decided by a combined seven points.
The Braves, who shot 58.6 percent (17-for-29) in the second half, led by as many as 11 points, 59-48, following a 3-pointer from Malik Sanders with just less than 12 minutes to play, but the Patriots steadily chipped away at their deficit over the next three minutes before using an 11-5 scoring spurt to move out in front, 73-70, following Ja’Von Anderson’s 3-pointer at the 4:56 mark. A pair of Spencer Levi free throws with 3:13 left gave the Braves the lead for good, but big steals from both Dewan Lesesne and Jordan Ratliffe down the stretch sealed the outcome.
UNCP led 14-9 after a short jumper from Malik Sanders with 11:50 to play in the opening half, but a 3-pointer from Alex Cox on the ensuing possession ignited the Patriots on a 16-4 run that gave them a 25-18 advantage just more than five minutes later. The Braves answered with a 14-2 run of their own and eventually grabbed a 32-27 lead on a 3-pointer from Nate Dunlop at the 2:46 mark and, despite a late push by the hosts, lugged a 34-33 advantage into intermission.
Senior Spencer Levi notched his fourth double-double performance in the last five outings with 18 points and 14 rebounds against the Patriots. He also added two blocks and a trio of assists.
Redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes connected on all eight of his field goal attempts to fuel a career-best 16 points. He finished with five rebounds and two assists as well.
A 7-for-7 showing at the free throw line keyed a 12-point outing for freshman Trenton McIntyre who has scored 12 or more points in four-straight contests. McIntyre also matched career highs in both assists (6) and rebounds (5).
Junior transfer Malik Sanders chipped in a career-best 12 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, while junior Jordan Ratliffe tallied 11 points of his own.
The Braves have now won consecutive road games in the series for the first time since the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Francis Marion has not registered consecutive road wins in the series since the 1995-96 and 1996-97 campaigns.
Wednesday evening’s contest marked the 83rd series meeting between the two squads. Thirty games in the series have now been decided by two possessions or less, including 17 that have been decided by three or less points.
UNCP posted a 32-31 advantage in the rebounding column on Wednesday, and has now out-rebounded all six opponents this season. The Braves have out-rebounded 11-straight opponents dating back to last season.
The Braves tallied assists on 16 of its 29 field goals on Wednesday. It is the most assists for the club since it recorded 21 in a win over North Georgia in last season’s PBC Tournament quarterfinal round.
The Braves will continue their season-long three-game road trip on Saturday when they make the long trek to Americus, Ga., to battle Georgia Southwestern (6-3, 4-3 PBC) inside the Storm Dome. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.