Lady Braves come from behind for 1st win of season

January 24, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 40 percent in the second half and limited Georgia College to 28 percent shooting in the second half to secure a 53-50 victory over the Bobcats on Sunday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (1-3, 1-2 PBC) marks the first win of the 2020-21 season as well as the first contest since January 9. The setback for the Bobcats (1-4, 1-4, PBC) marks the second straight loss in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke took its first lead of the afternoon with a three from Jadin Gladden just under the five minute mark of the first quarter, and padded the lead, 10-7, with a layup from Diamond Fedrick just 20 seconds later. Both teams traded baskets in the final minutes of the period, but Keyonna Wesley knocked down a three in the final seconds to put Georgia College ahead 18-15.

Both teams suffered cold-shooting for the first three minutes of the second quarter before Tiara Williams sank a trey for UNCP to knot the score at 18 apiece with 6:54 remaining in the half. Georgia College limited the hosts to just 3-for-16 shooting from the field during the period and also canned a 3-pointer with 30 ticks remaining to send the teams to the locker room with the Bobcats leading 29-25.

Georgia College took what would be its largest lead of the afternoon, 33-25, off of a jumper from Harper Vick just one minute into the second half. UNCP trimmed its deficit back to 33-29, off of a three from Gabby Smith and a made free throw from Courtney Smith. The Braves chipped away again, 35-31, with a fast break layup from Alcenia Purnell with six minutes left in the period, but the Bobcats held a 41-37 advantage heading into the final stanza.

UNCP took its first lead of the half, 47-45, with a trey from Alcenia Purnell with just under five minutes left in play. Georgia College used two free throws from Keyonna Wesley with 1:51 left in action to cut the score to 51-50, but Gabby Smith’s layup with 27 ticks remaining put the Braves in front 53-50. The Bobcats were 0-for-3 in their final attempts to secure the outcome for the Braves.

Gabby Smith scored a team-high 11 points for the Braves. Smith added five rebounds and one assist. Alcenia Purnell added eight pointst, three rebounds and two steals. Aaliyah Bell logged a career-high five rebounds and also recorded two steals.

UNCP forced 12 Georgia College turnovers and converted those into 17 points.

The Braves limited the Bobcats to 21-percent shooting from the three-point line.

UNCP has now committed 15 or less turnovers in all four contests this season.

The Braves are scheduled to open up a three-game road trip on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Florence, South Carolina, to take on Francis Marion (0-4, 0-3 PBC). Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. inside the Smith University Center. The event is closed to the public and spectators will not be admitted.