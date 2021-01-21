Turnovers, free throws haunt Braves in OT loss to Flagler

January 20, 2021

Staff report
UNC Pembroke's Jordan Ratliffe, 11, fights for a rebound against Flagler's Chris Metzger, 15, and Spencer Bain, 20, during Wednesday's game in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke’s Jordan Ratliffe, 11, fights for a rebound against Flagler’s Chris Metzger, 15, and Spencer Bain, 20, during Wednesday’s game in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — Visiting Flagler scored 32 points off of a season-high 24 turnovers by the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team and took advantage of free-throw shooting in overtime to hand the Braves an 87-80 setback on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The setback snapped a 12-game series win streak for the Braves (2-2, 2-1 PBC) who saw their first action in 10 days after having two games postponed last week due to COVID-19 protocols. The result marked the first victory in Pembroke for the Saints (6-2, 4-1) who improved to 1-11 all-time at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Both teams shot 15-for-29 (.517) from the floor in the opening half, but the Braves used a heavy advantage in the rebounding column (22-12) to take a slim lead into the intermission. Flagler led by five points, 29-24, following a 3-pointer from Derrick Ellis at the 7:27 mark, but 3-pointers by Jay Hicks on consecutive possessions swung the lead back to the Braves. A mild 5-0 run late in the period was enough to keep the Braves out in front 43-40 heading into the locker rooms.

The hosts canned nine of their first 11 shots of the second half and led 63-52 after a jumper from Trenton McIntyre at the 13:08 mark, but the Saints steadily chipped away at the deficit and eventually knotted the game up with just more than five minutes left following a fast-break layup by Jaizec Lottie. McIntyre’s 3-pointer gave the Braves a 77-75 advantage with 46 seconds left, but Chris Metzger’s layup on the other end of the court gave the game its 14th tie score. The hosts had a chance to win the game in regulation, but McIntyre missed both ends of a two-shot foul, and Flagler missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer on the other end to send the game into extra time.

Spencer Levi gave the Braves a short-lived lead, 79-78, when he hit the front end of a two-shot foul at the 3:20 mark of overtime, but UNCP went cold after that. The Braves missed their final five field goal attempts of the evening, while also going 1-for-4 from the charity stripe in overtime, to seal the outcome.

Freshman Trenton McIntyre scored 16 points on 5-of-8 field goal shooting to lead the Braves. He also turned in four rebounds and a trio of steals. Redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes added a season-high 15 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes of action.

Junior Jordan Ratliffe chipped in 11 points, while newcomer Malik Sanders showed 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Spencer Levi, who entered the contest leading the league in rebounding, tallied 12 boards on Wednesday, while also chipping in seven points.

Wednesday’s setback snapped a 12-game series win streak for the Braves. Flagler’s last win in the series came via a 76-72 triumph in St. Augustine, Fla., on Feb. 22, 2014.

The result also marked the first road victory of the series for the Saints who came into the matchup with a 0-11 record at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves got the better end of a 49-36 disparity in the rebounding column on Wednesday, and have now out-rebounded their last 10 opponents dating back to last season.

UNCP will close out a short two-game home stand on Saturday when they suit up to take on Georgia College (3-2, 3-2 PBC) in the back half of a 1:30 p.m. doubleheader at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. The event is closed to the public.