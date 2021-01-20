Three from Lumberton, one from Purnell Swett named to All-SAC volleyball team

January 20, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Three volleyball players from Lumberton and one from Purnell Swett were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team Wednesday.

Lumberton’s Keke Lawrence, August Smith and Diamond Harris were each selected to the team after helping lead the Pirates to a 7-5 record.

Purnell Swett’s Madison Harris was the Rams’ (1-12) lone representative on the team.

Scotland’s Carleigh Carter was selected as the conference’s Player of the Year after leading the Scots to a runner-up finish in the league. Pinecrest’s Scott Shepherd was named Coach of the Year after a 14-0 regular-season record and leading the Patriots to the 4A East Regional final in the state playoffs.

Pinecrest led the All-SAC team with six selections: Chloe Modlin, Emmie Modlin, Lexi Allen, Madi Ringley, Sydney Karjala and Sophie Galford.

Also on the team are Scotland’s Kate Carter, Kamdyn Morgan and Kinsley Sheppard; Jack Britt’s Burneice Perofeta, Sydney Conklin and Alyssa Norton; Richmond’s Georgia Grace Anderson and Jakerra Covington; Seventy-First’s Shayla Battle and Jewel Pitt; and Hoke County’s Jenna Saunders.