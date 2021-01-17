Lumberton competes at cross country regional

January 17, 2021 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CARY — The Lumberton cross country team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A Mideast Regional Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary.

Carson Phillips was the Pirates’ high finisher in 73rd place in 20 minutes, 43 seconds. Ronald King was 76th in 21:04; Sam Ervin 77th in 21:52; David Ervin 78th in 22:46; Eric Saavedra 80th in 26:03; and Blake Phillips 81st in 26:20.

The Pirates finished 11th in the team competition.

Pinecrest’s Zack Gilbertson won the race in 15:40.

Cary won the team competition.