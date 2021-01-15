St. Pauls leads All-TRC honors; Lowery is Player of the Year

Staff report
ST. PAULS — After winning the Three Rivers Conference championship for the first time since 2010, the St. Pauls varsity volleyball team led the way in the league’s All-Conference honors Thursday.

Savannah Lowery was named the conference’s Player of the Year and Jory Barnes was named TRC Coach of the Year.

Aleiah Lowery and Saniya Baldwin were named to the All-Conference team and Tyasia Baldwin, Braxtin Kinlaw, Jasmine Acosta and Kayley Carter were named honorable mentions.

Fairmont’s Shekinah Lennon and Alexis Hinson were also named to the All-Conference team. The Golden Tornadoes’ Dajsha Fields, Santana Anderson and Adrianah Chavis were named honorable mentions.

Red Springs’ Amyah Farrington was named All-Conference, and Jaliyah Bratcher and Anyla Hunt were honorable mention selections.

Other selections to the All-Conference team were Whiteville’s Ashley Hester and Marissa Ivey, South Columbus’ Alanna Deal and Maddy Watson, West Bladen’s Sidnee Walters and Ashlyn Cox, East Bladen’s Katie Evans, East Columbus’ La’Zaydia Flowers and West Columbus’ Brittany Barnhill.

Other honorable mentions included Whiteville’s Melena Hester, Tessa Nicholson and Grace High, South Columbus’ Peyton Duncan, Alexis Jordan and Tenley McDowell, West Bladen’s Shelby Pharr, Whitney McLean and Emily Young, East Bladen’s Cheylee Mathis and Acee Campbell, East Columbus’ Hannah Andrews and Autumn Webb and West Columbus’ Elizabeth Rogers and Armony Strickland.