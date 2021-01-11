St. Pauls hosts Croatan in volleyball first round

ST. PAULS — The first set of Wednesday’s varsity volleyball game between Whiteville and St. Pauls looked like just another domination by a Wolfpack team that entered the night undefeated on the season and had won 54 of its last 58 Three Rivers Conference games.

But from the start of the second set, the tables turned towards a new triumphant team.

The Bulldogs defeated Whiteville 3-2 (17-25, 29-27, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9) on senior night, clinching the Three Rivers Conference championship and the league’s top state-playoff seed.

“It’s real special, because we wanted to make sure if we win, there’s still a possibility of us getting another home (playoff) game,” St. Pauls senior Savanna Lowery said. “So we came out wanting it very bad and we took it.”

St. Pauls (9-2, 7-0 TRC) was motivated for the game, not just because of senior night and the TRC title at stake, but also because close relatives of two players died over Christmas break.

“Coming back I just wasn’t sure where their head was going to be at. I’m thankful they used that as motivation to come out and win this game,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “I think all of them felt, not just for the season and for the seniors, but also for those two players specifically, just to show up and show out for the team tonight.”

Through that tragedy came Wednesday’s triumph, though it didn’t look that way early. Whiteville (10-1, 6-1 TRC) went up 11-4 in the first set and St. Pauls never got closer than five points through the rest of the set, with the Wolfpack winning 25-17.

That result looked to be the continuation of the first meeting between the teams, a nonconference match on Dec. 2 which Whiteville swept (30-28, 25-20, 25-17).

“The first set, and the first time we played Whiteville, it was our errors — our serving errors, our hitting errors, and that’s what we worked on over break and this week at practice was just getting the ball on the ground,” Barnes said. “I think, just my hitters having that mentality of finding the floor; you don’t always have to swing the hardest, but you do have to swing the smartest, and that was the difference between our first set and the next four.”

“I think the first (match) we were more intimidated, because they came off a really good season last year, and we were just in that mindset that they were just so much better than us,” Lowery said. “But now we knew that they weren’t unbeatable, that we could beat them.”

And the Bulldogs did beat them in three of the final four sets, starting with a thrilling second stanza. St. Pauls led most of the set and held a five-point lead three separate times, including 22-17. A 5-0 Whiteville run tied the set at 22-22, then the teams went back and forth for the next several points.

Whiteville led 27-26 before St. Pauls scored the next three points, including two Halie Allen aces, to win the set 29-27.

The Wolfpack led the third set 8-4, and though the set had tightened up, Whiteville still led 14-13. A 7-0 St. Pauls run put the Bulldogs up 20-14, and after Whiteville twice closed to within three at 22-19 and 23-20, St. Pauls scored the last two points to win the set 25-20.

St. Pauls led the fourth set 11-8 before a 13-6 Whiteville spurt gave the Wolfpack a 21-17 lead. The Bulldogs closed to 22-20 before Whiteville scored three straight to win 25-20 and send the match to a fifth set.

“One of the things I kept telling them tonight was there’s no perfect volleyball player, there’s no perfect athlete,” Barnes said. “Everybody makes mistakes, but a good volleyball player, it’s what she does after those mistakes. So when we did get behind a few points, that’s what I was yelling at them the whole time: how are we going to fix it? It doesn’t matter what just happened; what are you going to do after? And that’s why we came out on top, coming out of those holes.”

St. Pauls led the fifth set from start to finish, taking a 6-2 lead and stretching it to 12-5. Whiteville scored three straight to pull to 12-8, but out of a timeout, St. Pauls scored three of the next four to clinch the set, match and conference title.

“It feels good,” Lowery said. “I feel relived that we know we have a chance of going to states now, and I’m glad our families got to see us win on senior night, in a home game.”

Lowery led the way for the Bulldogs, as she has all season, with 13 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs and two aces.

“I don’t think Savanna turns it on and turns it off in a game; she just comes out to play every game, and you’ll see that in her stats,” Barnes said. “I honestly don’t think she’s even aware of how good she’s doing during the game; that’s just how she is, that’s just how she plays. She comes out strong every day.”

Jasmine Acosta had 14 kills for the Bulldogs; Halie Allen had six aces, 13 service points and 19 assists; Tyasia Baldwin had six kills and three blocks; Braxtin Kinlaw had eight kills; Aleiah Lowery had six kills; and Kayley Carter had nine digs.

The Bulldogs conference title, the program’s first since 2010, is the culmination of the most unique season in the careers of any of the players or coaches involved. And while it didn’t end with cheers of jubilation from a packed gymnasium, it still got to end with those closest to the team present for its accomplishment.

“This has been a hard season for all volleyball teams, from not even knowing if they were going to get to play, and then not knowing if they were going to get any family members in the stands,” Barnes said. “So it was a very special night to get to finish and to have loved ones here to cheer for them.”