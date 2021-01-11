St. Pauls hosts Croatan in volleyball first round

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team won the Three Rivers Conference with an undefeated run through conference play. Now the Bulldogs face their next test in the state playoffs.

St. Pauls, a No. 7 seed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 2A East Regional, will host No. 10 Croatan Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the first round.

“We’re happy with where we are, and having a home game, especially with not being able to have fans travel this year,” St. Pauls coach Jory Barnes said. “Playing another team that’s No. 1 in their conference is a little bit intimidating, but I think we’re set up for a really good game, if not a win.”

Croatan (11-0), coached by Lindsey Gurley, is the champion of the Coastal 8 conference.

“They look like a solid volleyball team,” Barnes said of the Cougars. “They get the ball over the net, they play aggressively. I know they haven’t lost a set all year; I know they’re going to come out really confident. So hopefully if our girls can match that confidence, it’ll go our way.”

St. Pauls (10-2) lost in the first round of last year’s playoffs to Carrboro; Barnes hopes that experience, as well as the experience of playing new competition often in travel ball, will help her players.

“This is our second year in the state playoffs, so I’m hoping we’ll have less nerves than we did last year,” Barnes said. “It’s always intimidating playing a random team that you’ve never seen, but a lot of our girls have been playing club volleyball for the last few years, so I’m really hoping that’s going to help them out with the game tomorrow, just having that mentality of you don’t know what they play like, you’ve never played them before, but you’ve done this before, every weekend for the last few years. Hopefully the nerves won’t get the best of them.”

The winner of Tuesday’s first-round game will play the winner of No. 2 Farmville Central and No. 15 Midway in the second round Thursday.

St. Pauls is the only Robeson County team to earn a playoff berth.