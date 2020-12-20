‘Everything started to come back’: Prep hoops teams return to floor in preseason scrimmages

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Tamyra Council, 5, pulls down a rebound in front of Purnell Swett’s Kylie Chavis during Saturday’s scrimmage in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — When the Lumberton boys basketball team took the court Saturday afternoon to scrimmage against Fairmont, it had been 287 days since they stepped off the floor in celebration after winning the East Regional final of the 4A state playoffs.

Their return looked far different than their previous appearance — empty bleachers, socially-distanced benches, players wearing masks during the game — but also brought back the familiarity of competition.

“It was good — anytime you get in the gym to play,” Pirates coach Bryant Edwards said. “It’s been a while; the last time we even just rode in that bus, we were celebrating coming home from (the East Regional final) in Fayetteville. So everything started to come back.”

Lumberton was among the 10 teams that competed in scrimmage games Saturday in a county jamboree at Purnell Swett, competing against Fairmont in a rematch of the 2019 Robeson County Shootout final on the day the 2020 tournament would have concluded.

“It felt really good, especially being back with our high school team,” Lumberton senior guard Charlie Miller said. “We had a really good week of practice, so it felt good to actually play with each other. We’ve been scrimmaging all the team, playing against each other; it felt good to play against another team.”

The St. Pauls and Purnell Swett girls teams also reprised their 2019 Shootout final, at the same hour 52 weeks later.

“It was refreshing to get back to some normalcy, and just being around these girls and this family means more than anything,” Purnell Swett girls coach Jonathan Efird said. “All of us, across the board, have been going through so much with this COVID thing, so to see them be able to do something they love, and us coaches do something we love, it’s refreshing and good to be back.”

The scrimmages were played without scores or statistics being tabulated. Lumberton’s girls also played Fairmont Saturday, and the Red Springs boys and girls teams played against Hoke County. The scheduled St. Pauls-Purnell Swett boys game was canceled due to virus-related protocols.

The biggest difference for players is the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s requirement for masks to be worn at all times, including when actively participating in competition. While opinions about the mask mandate differ, everyone agreed that they’re willing to do it if that’s what it takes to have a season.

“You might not think it interferes with you during the game, but it does, because you’ve got something on your face,” said Fairmont boys coach Juwan Addison, the acting head coach in Montrell McNair’s absence. “We’re going to have to get used to it. It’s going to be a long season with the masks on, but we’ll figure out a way.”

“I can’t stand it,” Edwards said. “It’s not healthy for the players, it’s doing more harm than good; that’s just me speaking reality. I was one of the ones who spoke up to the state, because they called me, but it is what it is. I was one of the ones (saying) ‘whatever it takes to play.’ If this is what it takes to play, then we’re going to play with our masks on. I want these seniors to have a chance.”

For a team like the St. Pauls girls, whose strategy is often dependent on being better-conditioned than the opposition, the mask mandate has made them reconsider how they will play and game plan this season.

“That changes our whole game plan, because we run and jump and press, but now I have to think about can they breathe, and can they do this,” St. Pauls girls coach Mike Moses said. “We have not played zone (defense) since I’ve been here, but we put a zone in yesterday for those purposes.”

Players said that while it was a major adjustment, they anticipated they would get used to wearing masks as the season progresses.

“It’s a lot different from last year; you’ve just got to adjust, get used to it,” Miller said. “Breathing’s a little different, but that’s just how it is, so you’ve just got to make it work.”

“(It’s a) huge adjustment. It’s hard to breath,” St. Pauls senior guard T.J. Eichelberger said. “We’ll probably get used to it, and the more we wear it the easier it will get.”

Purnell Swett is already making progress on that adjustment, Efird said, after being intentional about it ever since the mandate was announced.

“During our practice we implement it, and we try to make it as game-like as possible, especially when we’re running or conditioning or scrimmaging, just trying to make sure these girls are prepared for when they do get on the court so it’s nothing new to them,” Efird said. “But it is different when you compete on a different level against somebody that you don’t see on a daily basis, and I feel like it was all an adjustment. But speaking for our girls, once they adapted to it, they were fine with it.

“We’ve got to do whatever we’ve got to do to make sure we don’t get shut down. That’s the big thing is to make sure that these girls finish the season, and if we’ve got to wear masks to do that, so be it, we’ll do what we’ve got to do.”

One thing that isn’t different is the value of the scrimmages to the teams, as they look at what went well and what didn’t in their first live competition of the season.

Edwards liked his team’s effort, even as he said they “took possessions off” defensively, and their 3-point shooting, pointing towards a stylistic change from last year.

“The guys did compete; the guys did play hard,” Edwards said. “We did get on the floor a lot more the second half. We hit some shots; we hit a lot more 3s this year than we’re accustomed to.”

Fairmont didn’t rebound well, Addison said, and could have hustled better, but got good looks at the basket, even if some didn’t fall in.

“That’s going to come,” Addison said. “As long as we can continue to run our stuff, run our offense, we’ll get through it and we’ll make shots eventually.”

The St. Pauls girls executed the sets they ran against Purnell Swett’s zone, Moses said, and made in-game adjustments, even as they need to work on defensive communication.

“Some things we’re going to have to work on is our communication, finding that new person outside of Iyania (Evans, who graduated) to communicate on that back row, because she kind of kept us in line last year,” Moses said.

Efird pointed out some missed shots and layups, but praised his team’s “lights-out” defense and their effort.

“I really liked our effort,” Efird said. “I feel like our energy and effort was there all night, even though we may not have executed the way we wanted to, I never had to question our girls’ heart.”

Bigger picture, the scrimmages were just one step in the process of preparing for the new season, which starts the first week of January.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be a long year,” Addison said. “But we’re going to get better game by game, practice by practice, day by day.”

