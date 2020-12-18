Local roundup: Purnell Swett falls to SAC-leading Pinecrest

Staff report
Purnell Swett's Kaitlyn Locklear sets the ball during Thursday's match at Pinecrest.

Ted Fitzgerald | The Pilot

Purnell Swett’s Kaitlyn Locklear sets the ball during Thursday’s match at Pinecrest.

SOUTHERN PINES — The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team struggled on the road against the Sandhills Athletic Conference leaders Thursday.

The Rams were swept by Pinecrest, who won with set scores of 25-9, 25-9 and 25-14.

Purnell Swett (1-9, 1-9 SAC) was led by Alexis Locklear, with three kills and one block, Marijo Wilkes with seven digs and Dora Locklear with five service points.

Pinecrest (10-0, 10-0 SAC) remained undefeated and one game ahead of Scotland for the league lead.

Pinecrest won the JV match 2-0, just the second loss of the season for the Rams (8-2).

Purnell Swett returns to action Dec. 29 at home against Jack Britt.

St. Pauls stays perfect in TRC

The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team defeated East Bladen in four sets Thursday to remain undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play.

The Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0 TRC) won the first set 25-23, the second 25-15 and the fourth 27-25.

East Bladen (4-5, 2-4 TRC) won the third set 25-17.

St. Pauls plays Friday at West Bladen.