Local roundup: Purnell Swett falls to SAC-leading Pinecrest

ST. PAULS — Four Robeson County athletes signed to play football collegiately on Wednesday, all at the Division-I level, on the NCAA’s early signing day for fall sports for the class of 2021.

From St. Pauls, William Ford signed with Florida Atlantic, Enrique Lopez-Ray with Air Force and Ethan Roberts with Eastern Illinois. Fairmont’s Kadeem Leonard signed with Central Florida.

The signings mark arguably the deepest class of Robeson County football recruits to sign to play Division-I football in recent memory.

“I think the St. Pauls kids for long time have had a lot of talent here,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “It’s really important for a school like this to shine some light on Robeson County, so that the recruiters will come back. Often times they just won’t come. I think this is huge, not just for today, but future recruiting here at the school and possibly in the county, so I’m very excited about it.”

Ford signed with FAU to play for former Florida State and Oregon coach Willie Taggart, now with the Owls. He is expected to play tight end collegiately.

“The relationship I’ve got with the coaches, the commits coming in with me, the players who are there, the coaches there, it just feels like a home,” Ford said. “It’s a home I can call for the next four or five years while I’m there.

“It doesn’t even feel real. I dreamed about this as a kid, and now just I’m living it. It’s totally different, man, it’s crazy.”

Ford chose Conference USA’s FAU from a crowded recruiting field; he had 13 offers.

“A lot of people have recruited him and have compared him to people like (Evan) Engram with the Giants and things like that,” Setzer said. “He runs like a deer, jumps like an antelope. With him, FAU’s getting a playmaker, all the time, but out of that hybrid tight (end) situation. Those guys are really hard to find, so they really found a diamond in the rough.”

Lopez-Ray heads to the Air Force Academy, who competes in the Mountain West Conference, to play on the Falcons’ defensive line under head coach Troy Calhoun.

“It’s everything, from the fact that I get to play ball for four more years, from the fact that even if I don’t get drafted I’m set for life,” Lopez-Ray said. “For the fact that I could possibly get drafted, the fact it’s a D1 school, the fact that the benefits are great — everything about that offer was just a blessing.”

Lopez-Ray still expressed some disbelief, even after signing, at realizing his dream of playing collegiately.

“I never doubted myself and never doubted my ability to be able to do that, but (it’s) just straight disbelief. When I got my scholarship, when I got my offer, I was in denial the whole time — I was like, ‘oh, this is getting real.’ And then today it’s like, this is a journey, a light at the end of the tunnel, so this is a big thing for me.”

Setzer said Air Force is getting a high-potential player in Lopez-Ray, who is still growing and hasn’t played football that long.

“He’s a high-motor guy, so they’re going to get that,” Setzer said. “The biggest thing they’re going to get is to be able to have size and length and run. Air Force is really excited about him, because they go back and forth with some of the defense they run, and he’s going to be a kid that can actually put his hand down and stand up, especially in the boundaries, so he’s going to be a kid that’s going to give them a lot of options on defense.”

Roberts signed with FCS-level program Eastern Illinois, to compete with the Panthers in the Ohio Valley Conference.

“It’s more just me making it the fit for me, and just also being determined,” Roberts said. “Sometimes it’s not always what you want, it’s what God puts you in place in. And then on top of that, it’s zero-balance, and I couldn’t beat that. At the end of the day, I’ve got to go where the money goes, and I’m just grateful.”

Roberts, a defensive lineman, had dreamed of signing to play college football since he was a small child.

“From when I was young, in elementary school, I said I wanted to play college football, and also wanted to go D1,” Roberts said. “I can’t complain — it’s D1 and I’m also going off and completing my dream, so I can’t complain at all.”

“Ethan is one of those guys that’s ready to play right now,” Setzer said. “He’s a two-gap guy, he’s a stud, and he plays with his hair on fire. That’s what they’re getting there. Sometimes you get a guy that looks like that, but he’s kind of like Eeyore. Not Ethan, his hair’s on fire. It’s from the whistle to the end.”

Roberts also had an offer from Fort Valley State and interest from several schools including Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina.

At Fairmont, Leonard signed with Central Florida, a successful program in recent years in the American Athletic Conference.

“(It’s) the winning culture,” Leonard said. “The coaching staff has got a lot of experience and good coaches, and the way they show love and the winning culture.”

Leonard also had offers from Army and Eastern Illiois and offers from North Carolina State, Duke and Wake Forest.

“It’s unreal,” Leonard said. “I used to dream about this, man, and it’s reality.”

“They’re getting a fast-twitch athlete,” Fairmont coach George Coltharp said. “He’s long, he’s got ball skills offensively and defensively, and he plays with a tenacity that you want on the defensive side of the ball. In today’s defenses, you have to be able to play in space, and when you look at Kadeem’s offensive skill set, that allows him on defense to play out in space but also gives you that bigger body. So he’s definitely a hybrid-type guy, and he’s got a motor. I think his talent is just now being tapped, so I really think his best football’s ahead of him.”

A unique decision facing this class in particular was whether or not to play their senior high school season, in the spring this school year due to the pandemic, or opt out to prepare for their freshman college season a few months later in the fall — particularly for those for whom early enrolling is an option.

Leonard is early enrolling at UCF and foregoing his senior season with the Golden Tornadoes.

“When they made the decision to move the football season to the spring, Coach Coltharp (and I) decided it’d be better to go early and start working,” Leonard said.

“I had a concern of waiting until February (for high school football), playing until April, missing an entire spring practice for him, and then going in there — it just didn’t seem right for me,” Coltharp said. “I just felt like what was best for him, especially with the fact we were playing a reduced schedule, was just to go ahead and move on.”

The three St. Pauls signees plan to play their senior season with the Bulldogs in the spring.

“I started with them, why not finish with them?” Ford said. “I can’t leave my brothers like that.”

“I’m grateful, because I get the opportunity to finish out my senior year, due to these circumstances,” Roberts said. “I’m just enjoying that for my best senior year, glad to be here.”

“They’ve all decided to come back and play,” Setzer said. “I can look at it two ways; I’m excited about it, but we’re going to have to win some ballgames or people are going to call me really stupid.”