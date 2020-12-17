Fairmont sweeps Red Springs

December 16, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — The Fairmont varsity volleyball team defeated Red Springs 3-0 in an in-county rivalry game Wednesday at Raymond Ammons Gymnasium.

Fairmont (5-3, 4-2 Three Rivers Conference) won by set scores of 25-18, 25-9 and 25-22, completing the season sweep over the Red Devils (1-7, 1-4 TRC).

Skekinah Lennon had 17 kills for the Golden Tornadoes, Dajsha Field had 13 kills, Alexis Hinson had 30 assists, Santana Anderson had nine service points and 12 digs..

Fairmont won the JV match 2-1.

Red Springs hosts TRC-leading Whiteville Thursday and Fairmont hosts South Columbus.