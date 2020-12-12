From the fringe

Robesonian Sports
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Cliff Nance and Ed Bengston won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 67. Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis shot 69 and won a scorecard playoff for second.

Closest to the flag winners were Michael Graham and Ed Bengston.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

The annual Collard Classic Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas-scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The tournament fee includes cart and green fees, lunch after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the winners in this weeks Fairmont Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Mike Graham and Lee Hunt. Warren Bowen was the closest to the pin winner.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 73, Mitch Grier 73, Rickey Hamilton 73, Billy Allen 74, James Barron 75, James Cox 75, Wayne Callahan 75, Donald Arnette 76, Mike Gandley 76 and Tim Moore 77.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]