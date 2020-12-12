4th quarter helps Coastal past Lady Braves

December 11, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CONWAY, S.C. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 50% in the first three quarters, but stellar defense in the fourth quarter limited the Braves to just one field goal to help Coastal Carolina secure a 66-60 victory, in an exhibition contest on Saturday evening at the HTC Center.

For the second night, the Braves (0-1) shot better than their NCAA Division-I counterparts from the field and charity stripe, but the Chanticleers (3-1) held the advantage on the offensive glass with 21 rebounds that converted into 21 points.

UNC Pembroke scored the first five points of the contest to take an early 5-0 lead just three minutes into action. Coastal Carolina took its first lead of the night, 14-13, with a three from Alana Denson at the two minute mark. UNCP limited the hosts to 25 percent shooting in the period and held a 17-16 advantage heading into the second stanza.

The Chanticleers used a 9-0 run capped off by a trey from Olivia Smith to take a 26-17 lead with 7:26 remaining in the first half. The Braves trimmed the deficit to 28-27, with a running layup from freshman Hannah Russell at the three minute mark. Alcenia Purnell and Tiara Williams outscored the hosts 8-4 in the final minutes as UNCP held a 35-32 lead as the teams headed to the locker rooms.

UNC Pembroke took its largest lead of the night, 39-32, off of a fast break layup from Tiara Williams just 53 seconds into the second half. Coastal Carolina whittled the deficit back to 39-37 with a bucket from Kaylin West at the 8-minute mark. The Braves shot better than 53 percent from the field during the period and held a 52-48 lead heading into the final stanza.

The hosts took advantage of a 7-0 scoring surge to lead 55-52, but Kelci Adams responded with a fast break three to knot the score at 55 apiece with 6:15 remaining. UNCP would not score another field goal, as Coastal Carolina outscored UNC Pembroke 18-8 in the period to seal the outcome.

Braves redshirt sophomore Gabby Smith led all scorers with 15 points in 21 minutes of action. Smith also logged one block, one steal, and two rebounds. Tiara Williams added 11 points and fell shy of a double-double pulling down nine rebounds. Williams also dished out four assists. Diamond Fedrick scored a career-high 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

The Braves led for 19:44 of play, and UNCP outscored Coastal Carolina 34-20 with points in the paint. UNCP shot 50 percent or better from the field in the first three periods. The Braves were limited to just 11 percent in the fourth quarter.

The Braves will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to USC Aiken for the final non-conference contest of the season. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Convocation Center.