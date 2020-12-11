Local roundup: Pirates sweep Hoke County

Staff report
<p>Neel Madhavan | Richmond Daily Journal</p> <p>Purnell Swett’s Alonna Locklear, 29, and Alexis Locklear, 10, try to block as Richmond’s Taylor Chappell, 15, hits the ball over the net during Thursday’s game.</p>

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton varsity volleyball team won Thursday’s game over Hoke County 3-0 to move into solo third place in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Pirates (5-3, 5-3 SAC) defeated the Bucks (0-8, 0-8 SAC) with set wins of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-10.

Lumberton moves a game ahead of Jack Britt, who is 4-4 after losing to Scotland Thursday. The Pirates host the Buccaneers Tuesday.

Keke Lawrence had 11 kills and two blocks for Lumberton. Diamond Harris had 10 kills, Aydan Bullard had six kills and Peyton Brooks had five kills and three digs. August Smith had 32 assists and 18 service points. Tyler Coker had five digs.

Lumberton won the JV match 2-0, with consecutive set wins of 25-19.

Purnell Swett falls to Richmond

The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team was swept at Richmond Thursday.

The Raiders (4-4, 4-4 SAC) won by set scores of 25-17, 25-21 and 25-21 over the Rams (1-7, 1-7 SAC).

Alonna Locklear had six blocks and five kills for Purnell Swett. Kaitlyn Locklear had seven assists and two aces. Madison Harris had five kills and two assists. Jadyn Locklear had three kills and two blocks. Mackenzie Swett had two kills and three digs. Chloe Locklear had two kills.

In the JV match, Purnell Swett lost 2-0 for its first loss of the season (7-1).

Purnell Swett hosts Scotland Tuesday.

Fairmont sweeps East Bladen

The Fairmont varsity volleyball team swept Three Rivers Conference foe East Bladen Thursday.

The Golden Tornadoes (4-3, 3-2 TRC) beat the Eagles (4-4, 2-3 TRC) by set scores of 25-18, 25-17 and 25-15.

Shekinah Lennon had 14 kills and five blocks for Fairmont. Santana Anderson had 10 digs, Alexis Hinson had 22 assists and Rebecca Sexton had 18 service points.

In the JV match, Fairmont lost 2-1. The Golden Tornadoes won the first set 28-26 but lost the final two sets, 25-14 and 15-11.

Fairmont hosts South Columbus Thursday.