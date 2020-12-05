From the fringe

PEMBROKE — While the NCAA Tournament’s cancellation in March abruptly ended the 2019-20 season without playing out its conventional conclusion, the University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team will still have fond memories of a season in which they won 24 games and the school’s first outright regular-season conference title.

Now, 8 1/2 months later, the Braves will finally return to action Wednesday, hosting Belmont Abbey in their season opener.

They’ll look different than before, with new head coach Drew Richards and only four of the 10 players who got playing time last year returning, but nonetheless the 22nd-ranked Braves seem primed for a possible encore.

“I think we’ve got a great group of returners, and I think we’ve got a great group new guys; it’s just trying to get them acclimated to our style of play, and how we do things,” said Richards, who was UNCP’s associate head coach from 2014-2019 and returns to the Braves after one season as Lander’s head coach. “Guys are working hard; we’ve had guys get better, progress, and they’re understanding what we’re saying, what we’re emphasizing, and I think now just applying that to a game setting is the next step, which we’ll hopefully be able to take Wednesday.”

The team’s leadership centers around the backcourt, with Tyrell Kirk (13.7 points, 3.3 assists per game last season), Jordan Ratliffe (13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game) and Dewan Lesesne (1.8 points per game) returing. Lesesne will have a larger role after David Strother transferred and Jabrie Bullard and Micah Kinsey graduated.

“The leadership out of those three has been great,” Richards said. “(Lesesne) walks into practice and works harder than anybody and always has a big smile on his face. Seeing the type of teams we’ve had in the past, and he’s kind of bided his time. But he impacts the game in so many ways without necessarily even taking a shot, but he’s going to be really vital to us this year.

“Obviously, Jordan and (Tyrell), they’re all elite players. Guys have been playing hard and doing their best to raise the new guys’ level of play up to what they’re used to.”

The one frontcourt returner who saw the floor last season is Spencer Levi (9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks per game), who takes over as the Braves’ inside presence with 2020 PBC Player of the Year Akia Pruitt, Shaun Kirk and Carson Mounce now graduated.

“I think his leadership has increased because he feels a lot more ownership,” Richards said. “There isn’t these other guys; (he’s) the guy now. He’s done a good job of commanding respect from our team and our underclassmen and really challenging them during practice, and I think he’s ready to to make that step to being kind of ‘the guy.’”

But Levi won’t be alone as a frontcourt contributor, as Richards expects big things from redshirt freshmen Cortez Marion-Holmes and Jelal Williams.

“A guy like Cortez Marion-Holmes, I think his ceiling is unbelievable,” Richards said. “He put on about 15 pounds of muscle; his explosion to the rim, both hands finishing. I think his chance to be a contributor early is enormous. Jelal Williams has made progress in a lot of facets of his game, but defense and rebounding and just hustle plays has been kind of his M.O., and he’s battling against Spencer every day, I think that’s made him a lot better, getting used to that contact and being able to fight throught that contact and make a play.”

Newcomers will also be important in the backcourt, providing depth behind Kirk, Ratliffe and Lesesne. Richards says freshman Nate Dunlop has made progress “going against bigger guys and utilizing his strength”; freshman Trenton McIntyre and transfer Malik Sanders are both hard workers coming from successful programs; freshman Chris Hill “can bring a toughness” at point guard; and freshman Ty Hurst is a strong shooter.

An additional X-factor, which Richards calls his “utility player,” is Jayvian Hicks, a fifth-year senior listed as a forward who redshirted last season. He averaged 1.5 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in limited minutes in 2018-19.

“Jay’s not going to set the world on fire at any position, but he can also play every position, because of his athleticism and his IQ,” Richards said. “He can contribute in multiple ways, so he’s a guy we can put in multiple spots to try to get some minutes out of him.”

The season begins under unique circumstances, with frequent testing, distancing where possible and, at least for now, no spectators at games.

“There’s been a lot of changes, and scrimmages canceled, games canceled, practices moved around, testing,” Richards said. “It’s just such a unique year, so we keep preaching to the guys, as hard as it is, as difficult as it is, just control what you can control. If we can have a great practice today, we can get better regardless of what happens tomorrow.”

The first two games, including Wednesday’s 7 p.m. tipoff, come against Belmont Abbey, who will be a conference opponent in the 2021-22 academic year when the Braves join Conference Carolinas. The Crusaders were 21-10 overall and 14-6 in conference play last year and qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

“They’re really good in transition, score a lot of points,” Richards said. “It’ll be a great challenge for us to see where we’re at, because we try to harp on defense and rebounding, and they’re great offensively and they’re a good-rebounding team.

“It’ll be a great test for us, and it’s about seeing where we’re at, regardless of result, and learning from it and moving forward and getting better from it.”