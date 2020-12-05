From the fringe

December 5, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Bob Antone and Ricky Harris won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 64. Lee Hunt and Michael Graham shot 67 and won a scorecard playoff for second.

Closest to the flag winners were Bob Antone and Ed Bengtson.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

The annual Collard Classic Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas-scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The tournament fee includes cart and green fees, lunch after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson with a 68, Eddie Williams 70, James Thompson 71, Donald Arnette 71, Justin Britt 72, Sean Morrow 72, Butch Lennon 72, Kyle Ray 72, Austin Locklear 72, Mitch Grier 73, Wayne Callahan 74, David Sessions 74, Tommy Davis 74, Brian Davis 74, Roy Thompson 75, Bob Antone 75, Roy Thompson 75, James Cox 75, Mark Madden 76, Jerry Stubbs 76, Hank Craft 76 and Rick Baxley 79.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]