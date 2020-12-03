UNCP men’s basketball cancels first 2 games; weekend makeup possible

Makeup in works for weekend

Chris Stiles Sports editor
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team was scheduled to start its season Wednesday.

Instead, its first two games, both against Belmont Abbey, were canceled. As of late Wednesday, the team was negotiating with another school to play an away game this weekend.

The Braves had planned for a home contest against Belmont Abbey at the English E. Jones Center Wednesday evening, but Wednesday morning the university announced those plans were being changed.

“Due to pending test results related to COVID-19,Wednesday evening’s men’s basketball contest between No. 22 UNC Pembroke and Belmont Abbey has been postponed,” the statement said. “The decision was made in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA, the Peach Belt Conference and Conference Carolinas.

“Further information regarding the game, including a possible makeup opportunity, will be announced at a later time.”

The Braves were originally set to also play Belmont Abbey Saturday in Belmont. But both games were canceled, delaying the debut of new head coach Drew Richards.

“I feel bad for the guys,” Richards said Wednesday afternoon. “We try to keep telling them this is just the world we’re living in with COVID. We’re thankful that we’re able to practice right now; we’re thankful that we’re able to have opportunities right now at games. We’re just trying to take it day-by-day right now. There’s probably disappointment — we were getting excited. We don’t know what’s going to happen tonight or tomorrow or whatever; we’ve just got to appreciate what we can do today, and they’ve been doing a good job of that.”

The Braves’ remaining nonconference games currently scheduled are Dec. 16 at Lander, which is a nonconference game even though the Bearcats are fellow Peach Belt Conference members, and Jan. 2 at home against Wingate. UNCP begins conference play at Clayton State on Jan. 6 and hosts Columbus State Jan. 9 in its home conference opener.

UNCP was 24-6 overall last season and 17-3 in the PBC, winning the first outright regular-season conference championship in school history. Richards returns to Pembroke as head coach after serving as associate head coach from 2014-19, and after leading Lander to the PBC Tournament championship last season.

