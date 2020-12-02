UNCP’s basketball opener postponed due to virus concerns

December 2, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team’s season opener, scheduled for Wednesday evening against Belmont Abbey, was postponed Wednesday morning due to COVID-19 concerns.

The university announced the postponement in a statement.

“Due to pending test results related to COVID-19,Wednesday evening’s men’s basketball contest between No. 22 UNC Pembroke and Belmont Abbey has been postponed,” the statement said. “The decision was made in accordance with game interruption guidelines and COVID-19 testing protocols established by the NCAA, the Peach Belt Conference and Conference Carolinas.

“Further information regarding the game, including a possible makeup opportunity, will be announced at a later time.”

UNCP coach Drew Richards, who will have to wait a little longer for his Braves debut, expressed he and his team’s disappointment at the postponement.

“I feel bad for the guys,” Richards told The Robesonian. “We try to keep telling them this is just the world we’re living in with COVID. We’re just trying to take it day-by-day right now. There’s probably disappointment — we were getting excited. We don’t know what’s going to happen tonight or tomorrow or whatever; we’ve just got to appreciate what we can do today, and they’ve been doing a good job of that.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Braves’ next game against Belmont Abbey is still scheduled for Saturday.