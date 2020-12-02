Local Roundup: Fairmont sweeps West Columbus

December 1, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CERRO GORDO — The Fairmont varsity volleyball team earned a straight-sets victory Tuesday at West Columbus.

The Golden Tornadoes (3-1, 2-0 Three Rivers Conference) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-12.

Alexis Hinson had 12 assists for Fairmont and Dajsha Fields had seven kills and three blocks. Rebecca Sexton had seven aces.

In the JV match, Fairmont won 2-0, with set scores of 25-23 and 25-12.

Fairmont hosts St. Pauls Thursday.

Purnell Swett falls to Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team was swept by Seventy-First in a home Sandhills Athletic Conference match Tuesday.

Seventy-First earned set wins of 25-16, 25-16 and 25-23.

Purnell Swett (0-5, 0-5 SAC) is still seeking its first win.

Alexis Locklear had four kills and one block assist for the Rams; Kaitlyn Locklear had seven assists; Lexiana Sencenbaugh had three kills and four assists; Jadyn Locklear had four kills and four blocks; and Alonna Locklear had three kills and seven blocks.

In the JV match, Purnell Swett won 2-0 by set scores of 25-5 and 25-9. The Rams are 5-0 this season.

Purnell Swett hosts Hoke County Thursday.

Rams run at Pinecrest

Purnell Swett participated in a cross country meet hosted by Pinecrest Monday.

The Rams boys finished third of the three teams assembled, with Matthew McNeill leading the way with a 16th-place finish, running the 5K course in 22 minutes, 2 seconds.

Brayden Wilkins finished in 22:12, Abner Locklear in 26:27, Joshua Locklear in 34:52, Quincy Barnes in 35:02 and Joshua Bullard in 35:09.

In the girls race, Kylie Chavis was the Rams’ highest finisher in 12th at 27:31.

Kimberly Bunce finished in 27:51 and Luz Sanchez in 39:38. The Rams did not post a team score due to only having three runners.