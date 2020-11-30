UNCP releases men’s and women’s basketball schedules; men open at home Wednesday

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will start its men’s basketball season Wednesday at home against Belmont Abbey, tipping off the 20-game schedule for the 2020-21 season released by the university Sunday.
The Braves women’s team, who will play a 19-game slate, will play its opener Saturday at Augusta.
Both schedules feature 16 Peach Belt Conference contests, with the men playing four nonconference games and the women playing three.
The season, which usually starts in early November, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Peach Belt Conference and its members have waited to make sure they could sufficiently test players and other team personnel at the level needed to ensure safe competition. The Division-I basketball season opened Wednesday.
Wednesday’s men’s game will tip off at 7 p.m. at the English E. Jones Center in Pembroke as the team begins its 83rd season of competition. It will be a closed event with no spectators permitted.
The Braves men will play the Crusaders again for their second game, Saturday at Belmont Abbey. A Dec. 16 game against fellow PBC member Lander will be a nonconference game, as first-year UNCP coach Drew Richards faces his former team in his first road trip with the Braves. The nonconference portion of the schedule will conclude Jan. 2 at home against Wingate.
Three men’s games are listed on the schedule as canceled: a home and away game against Winston-Salem State and an away game against Virginia State. Both teams are members of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, which announced Nov. 18 it is playing a conference-only schedule starting in January.
The women’s team’s Saturday opener at Augusta tips off at 5:30 p.m. That game and the team’s Dec. 16 game at USC Aiken will be against fellow PBC members but will count as nonconference games. The nonconference portion of the team’s schedule also includes a Dec. 11 exhibition game at Coastal Carolina.
Conference games, which will as usual be played in men’s and women’s doubleheaders, start at Clayton State Jan. 6.
The Braves’ home conference opener will be Jan. 9 against Columbus State. The home PBC slate will include a four-game homestand from Feb. 6 to Feb. 17.
Other Braves’ home conference games will be Jan. 20 vs. Flagler, Jan. 23 vs. Georgia College, Feb. 6 vs. North Georgia, Feb. 10 vs. Augusta, Feb. 13 vs. USC Aiken, Feb. 17 vs. Francis Marion and Feb. 24 vs. Lander.
The road portion of the conference schedule will include three of the first four games on the road, and an additional three-game road stretch from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3.
After the league opener at Clayton State, the Braves will play Jan. 13 at USC Aiken, Jan. 16 at Young Harris, Jan. 27 at Francis Marion, Jan. 30 at Georgia Southwestern, Feb. 3 at Lander, Feb. 20 at Flagler and Feb. 27 at Augusta.
The PBC tournaments will begin March 3 with the top four men’s and women’s teams qualifying for the event. The league previously announced each game will be played at the home venue of the higher seed.