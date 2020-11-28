From the fringe

November 28, 2020
Fairmont’s week in review

The annual Collard Classic Golf Tournament will be played on Friday, Jan. 1 with a noon shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas-scramble format with an entry fee of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The tournament fee includes cart and green fees, lunch after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lee Hunt and Mike Graham were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout, winning a three-way playoff over second-place Rick Rogers and Tim Moore and third-place J.T. Powers and Bob Antone.

The second flight was won by Joe Locklear and Ray Lewis with Joel Oliver and Ricky Reed taking second place.

Rick Baxley and Bob Slahetka were the winners of the third flight with Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell coming in second.

Tommy Lowry, Floyd Foley and J.T. Powers were closest to the pin winners, with Powers winning twice.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor with a 68, Tommy Davis 68, Rickey Hamilton 70, James Thompson 70, James Cox 71, Eddie Williams 71, Eddie Mayers 71, James Barron 72, David Sessions 72, Bob Antone 72, Richie Chmura 73, J.T. Powers 73, Mitch Grier 73, Calvin Hammonds 73, Rodney Baxley 73, Mark Lassiter 73, John Stanley 74, Butch Lennon 74, Terry Grier 74, Bruce Thompson 74, Jeff Wishart 74, Grant Locklear 74, David Lowry Jr. 74, Mark Madden 74, Lee Todd 74, Eddie Butler 75, Mike Gandley 75, Kirk Hamilton 75, Marcus White 76, Wayne Callahan 76, Jimmy Green 77, Jim Blackman 79.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday, Dec. 3, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

