Local Roundup: Lumberton beats Seventy-First

November 23, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton varsity volleyball team earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over Seventy-First Monday, in a match that two of the sets required more than 25 points to win.

Lumberton (2-1, 2-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference) won the first set 25-21, the third 25-15 and the fourth 26-24 to close out the match. Seventy-First (1-2, 1-2 SAC) won the second set 32-30.

August Smith had 33 assists for Lumberton, bringing her season total through three games to 80 assists.

Diamond Harris had 12 kills and Aydan Bullard had eight kills for the Pirates. Keke Lawrence had seven kills and seven blocks and Peyton Brooks had nine kills and three serve aces. Amelia Scott had eight digs, Skylar Jones had five blocks and Mallori Allen had 17 service points.

Lumberton won the JV match 2-0, with set wins of 25-8 and 25-20.

Lumberton hosts Pinecrest Tuesday.

Lumberton’s Luper wins Pinecrest race

Bailee Luper was the only Lumberton runner to participate in a cross country meet at Pinecrest Monday, and outpaced the rest of the field to win the girls race.

Luper finished the 5K distance in 22 minutes, 51 seconds; this is 10 seconds faster than her time at Pinecrest last week.

Pinecrest’s Mia Martin finished second in 23:23, as the Patriots finished in the next four spots behind Luper and easily earned the team win over Richmond.

In the boys race, Pinecrest runners took the top seven spots. Lumberton was led by eighth-place finisher David Ervin, who ran the 5K race in 21:10. Gavin Mayes was ninth in 21:27, Carson Phillips 10th in 22:07, Matthew Foil 12th in 22:32, Sam Ervin 15th in 23:12, Eric Saavedra 16th in 23:14, Ronald King 17th in 24:51, Chase McKormick 24th in 28:39 and Michael Foil 25th in 36:51.

Lumberton finished second in the team competition with 56 points, ahead of Richmond with 75, behind Pinecrest’s perfect score of 15.