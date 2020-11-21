From the fringe

November 21, 2020
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Timmy Stultz and Ricky Harris won this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 68. Warren Bowen and P.W. Bowen were second place with 69, winning by a scorecard playoff.

Ronnie Chavis and Warren Bowen were the closest to the pin winners.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday, Dec. 3, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine.

The second flight was won by Rick Rogers and Tim Moore with Joe Locklear and Bucky Beasley taking second place.

Ronnie Chavis and Warren Bowen were the winners of the third flight with David Evans and Jerry Long coming in second.

J.T. Powers, Jimmy Waddell and Greg Dial were closest to the pin winners, with Dial winning twice.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bob Antone with a 70, Scott Benton 71, Jeff Wishart 71, Donald Arnette 73, Joe Marks 73, Tommy Davis 74, Richard Coleman 75, Tim Rice 76, Grant Locklear 77 and Rick Baxley 79.

