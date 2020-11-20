Local Roundup: Purnell Swett, Lumberton drop SAC volleyball matches

Staff report

LAURINBURG — The Purnell Swett varsity volleyball team was swept at Scotland Thursday.

The Rams (0-2, 0-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost to the Scots (2-0, 2-0 SAC) with set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-17.

Alonna Locklear had five kills, four blocks and scored six total points for Purnell Swett. Kaitlyn Locklear had six assists, one ace and scored five points. Mackenzie Swett had three kills and two block assists and Lexiana Sencenbaugh had three kills.

Scotland has not lost a set through two matches this season.

In the JV match, Purnell Swett won 2-0, with sets of 25-18 and 25-22.

Purnell Swett returns home to face Pinecrest Monday.

Lumberton loses at Jack Britt

Jack Britt defeated the Lumberton varsity volleyball team 3-1 Thursday in Fayetteville.

Lumberton (1-1, 1-1 SAC) led late in the first two sets before Jack Britt (1-1, 1-1 SAC) came back for 29-27 and 25-23 set wins. The Pirates won the third set 25-23 before the Buccaneers closed out the victory with a 25-19 fourth-set win.

August Smith had 20 assists and four aces for Lumberton. KeKe Lawrence had seven kills, Peyton Brooks had six kills and four aces, Diamond Harris had two blocks and Amellia Scott had five digs.

Jack Britt won the JV match 2-0.

Lumberton hosts Seventy-First Monday in its home opener.

South Columbus comes back to beat St. Pauls

The St. Pauls varsity volleyball team lost a 3-1 decision Thursday at South Columbus.

The Bulldogs (1-1) won the first set before the Stallions (2-0) took the next three to claim the nonconference match.

South Columbus won the JV match 2-0.

St. Pauls hosts Red Springs Monday.