From the fringe

PEMBROKE — The coronavirus pandemic has affected practically every aspects of sports as we knew them before the spring of 2020, across all levels.

Perhaps the difference that will have the most lasting affect — literally affecting entire futures of high school athletes looking to play collegiately — is in recruiting, particularly in football as North Carolina’s high school season is delayed to the spring.

“That might be the biggest question mark of this whole rat race that we’re in,” UNC Pembroke head football coach Shane Richardson said. “Recruiting is just not a clearly defined answer at this point in time. We’re just trying to manage it the best we can, and we’re just trying to figure it out as we go.”

Evaluating players who aren’t playing this fall has proven to be a challenge for the Braves staff.

“What we’ve had to do is try to adjust our evaluations, and be able to see if we can evaluate guys in their senior years through some other ways,” Richardson said. “There’s been some camps and some combine kind of things, and we’ve been trying to attend as many of those as possible. Obviously we’re going off junior film, from a year ago, but we’d like to a more up to date evaluation on them, and that’s what’s making them so difficult.”

High school coaches face no less of a challenge, trying to help their players get the best opportunities possible.

“I start thinking of things, and then I think of something else, ‘what about this part, what about that part,’” Fairmont coach George Coltharp said. “It’s a trial by error, and it’s easy to Monday morning quarterback this stuff, but at the end of the day we’re going to do the best we can for the kids.”

With a different timeline from usual, Richardson doesn’t think he won’t be able to sign a full class on National Signing Day in early February, though out-of-state players in a fall season and local players may still sign early next year. An added year of eligibility for current college athletes only further complicates things.

“It’s a big ole juggling act that we’re trying to weed ourselves through right now and keep all of it balanced out that we’re able to make the right decisions,” Richardson said.

Potential recruits are also juggling possibilities, and come spring will be doing so during their senior season, something typical in other sports but unusual in football.

“Once football season comes in then you try to help the kids come in to flip that gear over and really be more team-oriented,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “But because it’s so much of a question mark, it’s going probably make our kids, not selfish, but more worried about what’s going to happen for them down the line.”

For some players, as they continue growing and developing physically, film from their junior year may no longer be indicative of the player college programs could be getting.

“Some of my guys needed some film for whatever reason, guys that are transitioning to different positions,” Coltharp said. “And the colleges understand that too, but at the end of the day, I can speak from my time as a college coach, every time you offer a kid you’re saying ‘I’m going to bet my house on them.’”

Meanwhile, UNCP also plans a spring season, and will therefore be playing a season during the recruiting stretch run, compared to a normal season well ahead of the peak recruiting months.

“We’ll have to have a little preparation here ahead of time,” Richardson said. “And that’s what we’re doing in these next few months, being able to know exactly who we’re trying to look at, exactly who we’re trying to evaluate, and try to get ahead of the game as much as possible, so when we get to that time it does not become as much of a chaotic time to have to juggle a lot of different things on our plates.”

UNCP is not “behind” with official visits, Richardson said, as most of them in his program typically happen around January. He hopes recruits will be able to come to campus in early 2021, though those visits will still look different than in the past.

“It might be modified version of it, how those days are set up for them, but we do still have a plan to be able to get guys here and make sure they understand what our product looks like, and give them an opportunity to see and experience campus,” Richardson said.

Meanwhile, some colleges are doing visits virtually. Kadeem Leonard — who will enroll early at Central Florida and will not play his senior season at Fairmont — participated in his that way.

“They did all these Zoom meetings with all the coaches, and he got to meet the entire coaching staff, and they showed him videos of everything,” Coltharp said. “The colleges kind of had to go that route. But there’s nothing like walking into a building or onto a campus and having that feeling of homeness.”

Indeed, even the most thorough virtual meetings aren’t the same as a physical visit to a location, particularly one that in many cases hasn’t been visited before.

“Can you imagine, all decisions are based on relationships, but they’re having to make their decisions based on relationships on the phone,” Setzer said. “From social media and conversations on the phone — I think the true element that the kids are missing out on this year is when you get to take a visit at the school, although it may be a short visit, you get an element of what it’s really like.”

As the process continues, and gets set to enter its active period for the class of 2021, it remains different and difficult from every angle — but, like so many other aspects of the pandemic, everyone continues doing the best they can in a tough situation.

“There’s really nothing we can do about it; it’s a lemon and lemonade thing,” Coltharp said. “The only thing we can do is keep getting our kids out there.”