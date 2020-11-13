NC State talks season, pandemic as Operation Basketball concludes

Operation Basketball concludes two weeks from opener

Chris Stiles Sports editor
Ethan Hyman | The News & Observer via AP North Carolina State’s Devon Daniels, 24, floats the ball towards the basket as Boston College’s Luka Kraljevic, 13, contests during a Feb. 2019 game in Raleigh.

North Carolina State’s Devon Daniels, 24, floats the ball towards the basket as Boston College’s Luka Kraljevic, 13, contests during a Feb. 2019 game in Raleigh.

Less than two weeks from their season opener, the North Carolina State Wolfpack have been made closer as a team after going through the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts described that experience Thursday on the final night of the ACC’s Operation Basketball preseason event, held virtually.

“During this time, these guys have been able to come together,” Keatts said. “I think for the first time since I’ve been here, our guys have a great relationship, both on the court and off the court. It seems to me that we have better chemistry than we have in the past, and I think that’s because we’re all going through the same thing at the same time.”

That camaraderie comes as the Wolfpack will likely rely on some of its younger players, including five freshman, but senior guard Devon Daniels said he thinks that will help the team.

“The last few years we’ve had a lot of grad transfers and stuff like that, but this year we have five new freshman coming in, and they’re hungry,” Daniels said. “The practices are really intense; guys want to play, guys want to help the team win. The camaraderie this year is at another level, gelling really good as a team, and I think we’re all really excited.”

A key for N.C. State will be replacing the production of graduated guard Markell Johnson and forward C.J. Bryce. Keatts said that replacement will come by committee, but specifically pointed to Daniels as a leader in the backcourt, and said Manny Bates could take a step forward in the post.

“I like the improvement of a lot of our guys. One in particular, who we know as more of a defensive player, is Manny Bates,” Keatts said. “I think he’s made the biggest jump for all of our guys, and he’s a guy now that’s looking to score offensively, and we can throw the ball inside.

“I like where we are; we’ve got a great group of guys, with some older veterans and then a bunch of young guys that have got to come along quick.”

Virginia enters season as favorite

Operation Basketball began with Virginia being named the media favorite to win the ACC, and ended with the Cavaliers’ appearance at the event.

“We’re looking forward, certainly, to the season, and it beats the alternative of not being able to practice and getting ready to play,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “I think everybody’s excited, anxious. Every coach is wondering, alright, how are we going to fare when we go against other teams.”

While the Cavaliers are league favorites — and remain as the reigning national champions after the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled — they aren’t looking at their preparation any differently.

“I think we kind of approach it the same way we normally do,” senior forward Jay Huff said. “Rankings only matter so much; once we get to the end of the season I think that’ll matter a little bit more. But it is cool; it’s been a long time since we were ranked first in the league, so that’s obviously a great honor. We’re excited to just get things underway, and hopefully prove it.”

Bennett is excited to see the growth of Kihei Clark, voted second-team Preseason All-ACC, at the point guard position. But the big addition for Virginia is senior guard Sam Hauser, who transferred from Marquette and finished second in the ACC Preseason Player of the Year voting.

“He’s a real smart player, and he’s very competitive and versatile,” Bennett said. “We struggled to shoot the ball last year, and one of the things with Sam is he can play the 4, he can play the 3. We get a guy that’s been well-coached, knows how to play, and can really shoot the ball, and that makes a difference when the floor can get stretched.”

