NC State talks season, pandemic as Operation Basketball concludes

The start of college basketball is just two weeks away, but this season will be quite different from anything the sport has ever seen before.

That extended to the preseason ritual of media availabilities and preseason picks and predictions Wednesday when ACC Operation Basketball began, but as a virtual event.

The two-day event began with Virginia being announced as the media’s pick to win the league, marking the first time the Cavaliers have been chosen as preseason favorites since the 1982-83 season.

The Cavaliers received 97 of the 155 first-place votes, with four other schools earning No. 1 selections from the panel. Duke (34 first-place votes) was picked second, with 2019-20 regular-season conference champions Florida State (15) third, North Carolina (seven) fourth and Louisville (two) fifth.

Syracuse was voted sixth, with Miami, N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Clemson rounding out the top 10. Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Wake Forest were respectively picked 11th through 15th.

North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks was named the Preseason ACC Player of the Year. Brooks averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season and led the league in conference-game scoring, garnering second-team All-ACC honors and the league’s Most Improved Player Award.

“He was our best defender last year,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “And at the same time our only inside scorer who was consistently able to get it done, and a good rebounder. He was just a really good basketball player.”

Brooks earned 102 of the 155 votes, while Virginia senior guard Sam Hauser earned the second-most votes with 24.

Florida State freshman guard Scottie Barnes was named Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.

Brooks, Barnes and Hauser are joined on the Preseason All-ACC First Team by Duke freshman guard Jalen Johnson, Clemson senior forward Aamir Simms and Miami senior guard Chris Lykes.

The second team features Louisville sophomore guard David Johnson, Georgia Tech senior guard Jose Alvarado, Florida State junior guard M.J. Walker, Virginia junior guard Kihei Clark and Duke sophomore forward Wendell Moore Jr.

Krzyzewski motivated for more

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is entering his 41st season with the Blue Devils, but even with all his past success, he’s plenty motivated to do it again with a new team each year.

“It’s the thing I’m most excited about every season, and that’s being in the moment of the current team that you have,” Krzyzewski said. “I’m 55 years older than my youngest player; it’s kind of neat for a 73-year-old to get in the moment of guys 18, 19 and 20 and share an experience.”

Duke (25-6 overall, 15-5 ACC last season) announced this week it will start the season with no spectators in Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Krzyzewski said his team has already practiced with “piped-in” crowd noise that might be used to try and replicate the noise factor of normal college basketball as much as possible.

“I think for our whole conference, the environment we’ll play in on any campus is going to be different,” Krzyzewski said. “It’s going to be tough for every team, and we’re going to try to make it the best possible environment for our team and the opposing team to play high-level basketball.”

Krzyzewski likes the blend of young talent and experience on his team, and senior guard Jordan Goldwire agreed.

“We’ve got a good group of core guys coming back with me, Matt (Hurt), Wendell (Moore) and Joey (Baker), and then the freshman class is very deep,” Goldwire said. “We can play across the board; we’ve got a lot of depth this year, and then the core guys coming back have a lot of confidence, so it’s been going well and we’ve been meshing well together.”

Tar Heels look to rebound

The 2019-20 season was an uncharacteristic struggle for North Carolina (14-19 overall, 6-14 ACC), but with Brooks’ leadership and a strong freshman class the Tar Heels are looking to put those hardships behind them in the new season.

“Last year, we had more injuries than we’ve ever had, Roy Williams didn’t do as good a job as he should’ve done, and the players didn’t accept the things we were trying to get them to do as much as our teams have in the past, so that made it very difficult,” Williams said. “And in the ACC, if you don’t play well you’re going to lose.”

And as UNC seeks a rebound season, they mean that in the most literal sense — surprising to no one, Williams is emphasizing rebounding in the lead-up to the season opener.

“Just getting better every day (is key), and pretty much rebound the basketball,” Brooks said. “That’s something we focus on every day, something we emphasize, and that’s going to be really important if we’re going to be a good team this year.”

Beyond Brooks and fellow returners Andrew Platek, Armando Bacot and Leaky Black, the Tar Heels will be a younger team, but Williams likes what he’s seeing from his freshmen.

“We’ve got five freshman, and they’ll play a heck of a lot of basketball, and it’s been fun,” Williams said. “We’ve had 20 practices so far, and we’ve really enjoyed the practices.”

Forbes getting familiar with Deacs

First-year Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said he had to have players wear nametags when he first met them in person — and that was nearly three months after his hiring due to the pandemic shutdown — but now he’s more familiar with his team and ready for his inaugural campaign in the ACC.

“The guys are working really hard, and they’re buying in to what we’re telling them,” Forbes said. “My teams have always played really hard, they’ve shared the ball, they’ve defended tough, rebounded the ball with two hands, and executed, do what you’re supposed to do when you’re supposed to do it.”

Junior forward Isaiah Mucius said that in the short time the team’s been on campus, Forbes has already made a strong connection with them.

“He did a great job talking to us on Zoom, calling us through the phone, and making sure that we got to know him as a coach, and when we got on campus he was just himself,” Mucius said. “The guys love him, we all love him, and he’s been a great coach for us so far for sure.”

While the Demon Deacons (13-18 overall in 2019-20, 6-14 ACC) were picked last in the ACC, Forbes spun that distinction in a positive way.

“We’re starting at the bottom according to the preseason predictions, so we’ve only got one way to go – up,” Forbes said. “That’s not a bad thing, so we’re going to hard every night and run our own race, and be competitive every game and play hard, and at the end we’ll see what happens.”

Swofford set for final season

ACC commissioner John Swofford enters his 24th basketball season at the helm, doing so after announcing he will retire in June 2021.

“My last year in this chair is turning out to be one of the most challenging, if not the most challenging, and certainly the most unique, because nobody’s navigated these waters before,” Swofford said.

Swofford complimented the league’s flexibility and the cooperation among its schools in dealing with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve learned a lot about how tough an opponent the virus is. We’ve learned to be flexible, we’ve learned to be nimble, and we’ve learned this league has a way of working together when the chips are down,” Swofford said. “A lot of learning in college basketball has gone on in those eight months, and we’re all learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Swofford said the league will abide by local regulations for the city, county and state where each school presides, instead of making league-wide guidelines, when considering rules for this season on spectators.

“I know ACC basketball will be a shining light over the winter,” he said, “and I know our fans are looking forward to it, just as we do.”