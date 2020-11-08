From the fringe

November 7, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest senior shootout

Ricky Harris and Herb Oxendine won Thursday’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a score of 63. Lonail Locklear and Thomas Locklear finished second with a 65, winning a scorecard playoff.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were Herb Oxendine and Thomas Locklear

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s Fairmont Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Dennis Andrews and Bob Antone.

The second flight was won by Jerry Long and David Evans with Lee Hunt and Michael Graham taking second place.

Al Almond and Monte Herring were the winners of the third flight with Gene Brumbles and Marvin Howington coming in second.

Atlas Warrick, Tim Moore, Jerry Long, and Jimmy Waddell were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 68, Jeff Wishart 71, James Barron 71, Eddie Butler 72, Rickey Hamilton 72, Rick Rogers 73, James Thompson 73, James Cox 73, Brook Gehrke 74, Sean Morrow 74, Donald Arnette 74, Mike Gandley 75, Bob Antone 75, Ron Freeman 75, Randy Williamson 75, Joe Marks 76, Danny Glasscock 77, Clifton Rich 78, Aaron Ostrander 79.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles via email at [email protected]