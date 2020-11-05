High school volleyball, cross country teams resume full practices

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
The St. Pauls girls cross country team does yoga stretches after running during the team’s first official practice of the season Wednesday at St. Pauls High School.
Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Members of the St. Pauls boys cross country team run during the team’s first official practice of the season Wednesday at St. Pauls High School.
Related Articles
LUMBERTON — Volleyball and cross country teams across Robeson County were eager to begin practice Wednesday, the next step in the return of high school sports after a months-long shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really excited,” Lumberton senior volleyball player August Smith said. “I know we’ve been trying to take all the precautions to make sure we can finish the season, which is the full goal, to make sure we’re able to have a full season. We’re only playing conference games, but we’re hoping to play every game on our schedule.”
Offseason workouts have been allowed in Robeson County since Sept. 21. Now, with the competitive season set to begin Nov. 16 in volleyball and cross country, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association allowed those sports to hold full practices starting Wednesday.
The practices meant more strenous activities for volleyball teams Wednesday, with full drills and intersquad scrimmaging, a step up from the conditioning exercises of the workouts.
For cross country, the workouts and practices are largely the same, with the primary activity of running. Nonetheless, for cross country teams the first day of official practice meant they’re that much closer to the first meet.
“I honestly think cross country could have started on time, just the way it’s set up,” said Mike Moses, girls cross country and girls basketball coach at St. Pauls. “You’re not really too close; the girls are just running. More than anything, I think the girls are just excited that soon we’ll be doing competition stuff. We get to go to a cross country meet and compete, and then roll into basketball.”
Jakieya Thompson, a St. Pauls sophomore runner and the leading returner for the Bulldogs, agreed that the cross country season serves as a gateway to basketball, which starts in January.
“It’s pretty good, because we’re getting closer to what we really love, which is basketball, so that’s one plus about it,” Thompson said.
As the teams begin, each one is preparing to show what it can do against the competition soon.
“We’re getting closer and closer from where we left off last year, almost getting to the state championship,” Thompson said. “So we’ve got really something on our back to keep pushing forward going to this year.”
“I think we could be really good this year, if we actually came to the practices and all bought into it together,” St. Pauls boys runner Shaun Emanuel said. “We’re not what we used to be, because last year and the year before that we had a really good runner, Trinston Lupo, and ever since he lost we kind of fell back a little bit, but we can still get there.”
All the athletes are also grateful that they’re a part of one of the first two sports to return.
“I’m so glad volleyball is the first sport back, because it’s my favorite personally,” Smith said. “I think that the volleyball girls, we bring the most energy of all the teams that we’re on, so everybody’s ready to go.”
“We’re very fortunate to have that back early,” Emanuel said. “I’m very glad we can get back to this early (ahead of other sports).”
The start of practice ends a long wait — no game or official practice had been held for 7 1/2 months — and comes with protocols in place to make sure that as the seasons start, they’ll be able to continue to completion.
“The county and the state have done a good job of kind of slow-walking us in, keeping us safe,” Moses said. “We’ve been working out about three weeks now, and we haven’t had any incidents among our team as far as COVID, we haven’t had anybody sick. We’re really cautious about things.”
Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.