Chepkesir wins, UNCP women 2nd, men 4th at Royals Challenge

October 9, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0

Braves men take 4th at Royals Challenge

Staff report
The Robesonian file photo UNCP’s Joshua Chepkesir runs during the Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton in Oct. 2019. He won Friday’s Royals Challenge at Queens University in Charlotte.

The Robesonian file photo

UNCP’s Joshua Chepkesir runs during the Peach Belt Conference Championship at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton in Oct. 2019. He won Friday’s Royals Challenge at Queens University in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — UNC Pembroke junior Joshua Chepkesir claimed top honors in the 8K in his season debut to lead the Braves men’s cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Royals Challenge, hosted by Queens University on Friday evening.

Erman Jepleting captured a third-place finish in the women’s 6K race to highlight her season debut and help pace the women’s squad to a runner-up showing in the team standings.

Chepkesir crossed the finish line with a personal-best time of 22 minutes, 30 seconds, while newcomer Jack Phieffer completed the race in 25 minutes, 5 seconds, which was good enough for an 11th-place finish. Ean Ormsby covered the course in 25 minutes, 18 seconds to claim a 14th-place finish, while Delsin Burkhart took 16th place in a time of 25 minutes, 21 seconds. Hunter Levy rounded out the scoring in 24th place with a time of 25 minutes, 56 seconds.

Tirus Kirwa, in 29th, registered a time of 26 minutes, 36 seconds, while freshman Christian Whiteside, at 27 minutes, 20 seconds, finished the race in 39th place. Adam Lindee, at 28 minutes, 48 seconds, crossed in 45th place.

The Braves’ fourth-place team finish came out of the five schools to post a score. Milligan won the event, with Montreat and Anderson ahead of UNCP.

Chepkesir’s win came by a 1-minute, 2-second margin over Montreat’s Moses Dirane, and only the top five runners finished within 2 minutes of Chepkesir’s time.

On the women’s side, behind Jepleting’s time of 21 minutes, 41 seconds, junior transfer Kathryn Anderson made her debut for the Braves and covered the 6K course in 22 minutes, 5 seconds for a fifth-place finish. Molly McCann (23 minutes, 32 seconds), Riley Axe and Sam Badami finished just nine seconds apart in tallying 13th, 14th and 15th place, respectively, to round out the scoring for UNCP.

Freshman Jazmine Lorenzo crossed in 25 minutes, 7 seconds for 24th place, while Shelby McMurray placed 25th with a time of 25 minutes, 13 seconds.

The team’s second-place finish came 13 points behind Anderson. Milligan finished third, well behind the top two. UNCP and Anderson combined for 15 of the top 17 spots, with only two unattached runners not competing with the Trojans or Braves.

Those two unattached runners were the two who finished ahead of Jepleting. Anna Kathryn Stoddard won the race in 20 minutes, 33 seconds, with Anna Janke 38 seconds behind in second, with 30 more seconds back to Jepleting.

The Braves will travel to Conway, South Carolina, on October 16 for the CCU Chanticleer Challenge. The women’s race is set to begin at 4 p.m., with the men’s race set to go off at 4:45 p.m. on the Hackler Golf Course.