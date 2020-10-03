From the fringe

October 3, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Clifford Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament

The 36th annual Cliffard Bullard Memorial Golf Tournament was held Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The team of Dixon Ivey, Jason King, Ryan Chavis and June Locklear finished first with a 56 in the captain’s choice format. Clif Bullard, Kyle Bullard, Kevin Bullard and Trevor Bullard were second with 58, winning a scorecard playoff over the third-place team of Greg Dial, H rtley Oxendine, Jason Pierce and Arnold Oxendine.

Sean Morrow won the closest to the pin on No. 2, Donnie Beck on No. 7, Buddy Livingston on No. 10 and Andrew Nelson on No. 12.

Andrew Bullard won the long drive contest on No. 3. Russ Stewart won the straightest drive on No. 8.

Fairmont’s week in review

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Pinecrest senior shootout

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

