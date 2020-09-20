RCGC Roundup: Haymore, Locklear win division titles

Chris Stiles | The Robesonian
Pandora Carter tees off on the second hole in the final round of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Carter was the only participant in the tournament’s Ladies Division.
Lonail Locklear hits his approach at the first hole in the final round of the Robeson County Golf Championship at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton. Locklear won the tournament’s Senior Division.
LUMBERTON — Brian Haymore didn’t play nearly as well Sunday as he had Saturday in the Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance.
But even with a Sunday round of 81, the even-par 72 he shot Saturday propelled him to the win in the tournament’s Regular Division with a total score of 153.
Haymore finished two strokes ahead of Phillip Wallwork, who won a scorecard playoff for second place, and Jody Allen.
“I hit more fairways and greens and made more putts (yesterday),” Haymore said. “It’s a little windier today and the greens seemed a little faster today.”
Wallwork’s Sunday 78 was the best round of the day in the division.
The youngest player in the field, 14-year-old Daniel Zeng, finished fourth in the division with rounds of 77 and 79.
Ben Collins won the first flight with a round Sunday round of 82 for a two-day total of 164, five strokes ahead of Branen Denard and six ahead of Julian McNeill and Brock Oxendine.
Rodney Baxley improved by 12 strokes from Saturday to Sunday with rounds of 94 and 82.
Senior Division
Lonail Locklear had built a comfortable lead after Saturday’s round in the Senior Division with an even-par 72. Shooting 77 on Sunday, he further expanded that lead to earn an 11-stroke win.
“There on the end, I had an 11-shot lead after the turn, so I just went out there and kept playing my own game,” Locklear said. “At the end I just held on to it.”
Locklear said key points in his round were birdies on holes No. 4 and 8 and an 8-foot par putt at the first to “get the butterflies out.”
Larry Lynn Locklear, Pete Maynor and David Ayers each shot a two-day total of 160; Larry Lynn Locklear won the scorecard playoff for second and Maynor was awarded third.
Larry Lynn Locklear’s 75 was Sunday’s best round in the division and was a 10-stroke improvement over his Saturday 85.
Ladies Division
Pandora Carter was the only participant in the Ladies Division in this year’s tournament.
She shot a 90 on Saturday and a 97 on Sunday.
