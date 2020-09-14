McGirt finishes 67th at Safeway Open after Sunday 69

September 13, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
McGirt

McGirt

NAPA, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt recovered from a tough Saturday to shoot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open Sunday in Napa, California.

With rounds of 69, 69, 77 and 69, McGirt finished in a tie for 67th.

In Sunday’s round at Silverado Country Club, McGirt made birdies on holes No. 4, 6, 9 and 17, and made bogey at No. 13.

Like many of his birdies in the first two rounds, his Sunday birdies were the result of pinpoint approaches. McGirt made birdie putts from five, eight and 10 feet on the front nine and carded his final birdie after a wedge shot to 3 feet, 10 inches at the 17th.

McGirt earned three FedEx Cup points in the event. He has now earned a total of six points in his two starts since returning from hip surgery; he has 27 starts remaining in his major medical extension to earn a total of 375 points to maintain his PGA Tour status.

The Safeway Open was the first event of the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule; McGirt is 64th in the FedEx Cup standings after the tournament.

Stewart Cink won the tournament at 21 under par, two strokes ahead of Harry Higgs. The 47-year-old Cink, whose son Reagan was caddying for him, earned his first PGA Tour win since the 2009 British Open after shooting a 7-under 65 in the final round.

Akshay Bhatia, an 18-year-old Wake Forest native, finished at 16 under in a tie for ninth.

Phil Mickelson finished tied for 44th at 10 under after a 2-under 70 on Sunday.

The U.S. Open begins Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. McGirt is not in the field.