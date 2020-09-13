McGirt struggles to 77, sits 72nd

September 12, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report
NAPA, Calif. — After two solid rounds to start the Safeway Open, Fairmont native William McGirt struggled in the third round of the event Saturday in Napa, California.

McGirt carded a 5-over-par 77, and sits in a tie for 72nd with one round remaining at Silverado Country Club.

The struggles began quickly for McGirt, who bogeyed five of the first six holes, and after birdie at No. 7, made another bogey at No. 9 to turn in 41. He made one birdie and one bogey on the back nine.

McGirt will tee off Sunday at 11:15 a.m., playing solo as the first player to start his final round.

Brian Stuard, James Hahn and Cameron Percy are tied for the lead at 16 under par, with Kristoffer Ventura, Sam Burns and Harry Higgs one stroke behind and five more players two back on a crowded leaderboard.

Phil Mickelson is tied for 43rd at 8 under par.