From the Fringe

September 5, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Pinecrest’s week in review

Larry McNeill recorded a hole-in-one on No. 12 recently. McNeill used an 8-iron for his second career ace on the hole. He has two others during his playing career, one on No. 7 at Pinecrest and one on No. 8 at Fairmont Golf Club.

Tommy Maynor had a three-hole stretch at 4 under on the back nine en route to posting a 75. Maynor had a birdie on No. 13, eagle on No. 14 and birdie on No. 15.

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Bob Slahetka and Al Wall were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

The pair collected two birdies and an eagle on the front nine and six birdies in a row on the back nine to post a score of 62.

Willie Oxendine and Tiger Willie finished second.

The closest to the flag winners were J.D. Revels and Juneau Hew.

Next week’s senior shootout is Thursday with a 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

The Fairmont Golf Club Two-Person Open will be Sept 12 and 13. The two-day event plays best ball on Saturday and Texas Scramble on Sunday. The tournament is open to everyone that has a USGA handicap. Cost is $115 per player, and that includes three rounds of golf, food and beverages each day, range balls and prizes. Entry fee is due Wednesday. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout over runners-up Tim Moore and Rick Rogers.

Johnny Hunt and Mike Smith won the second flight, with J.T. Powers and Namon Bradley taking second. The third flight was won by David Evans and Jerry Long, followed by Rick Baxley and Jimmy Dyson taking second. Powers, Jim Rogers, Monte Herring and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Calvin Hammonds 67; Scott Benton 69; Andy Andrews 71; Mitch Grier 71; Donald Arnette 73; Jeff Wishart 73; Mike Gandley 73; Joe Marks 74; Brett Coleman 74; Brian Davis 74; Wayne Callahan 74; Ricky Hamilton 74; Tommy Davis 75; Brook Gehrke 75; Jeff Broadwell 75; Mack Kenney 75; Bob Antone 75; James Cox 75; Bert Thomas 77.

Robeson County Golf Championships scheduled

The 39th-annual Robeson County Golf Championship presented by Dial Insurance is scheduled for Sept. 18-20 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The event is broken up into five divisions: Championship, Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies. Cost per golfer is $70 for the Regular, Senior, Super Senior and Ladies divisions and $100 for the Championship Division. The Championship Division is 54 holes, while the others are 36 holes. Entry deadline is Sept. 15.

The event is open to any golfer 13 years of age or older as of the start of the event for the Championship, Regular and Ladies Division. Seniors is open to any golfer from 55 to 65 years old, and Super Seniors is for anyone 65 years or older. Participants must be a Robeson County resident or a member at a Robeson County golf course.

Super Seniors and Championship divisions will play on the Friday of the championships, all divisions will play on Saturday and Sunday includes the Championship, Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions final rounds.

An entry form can be picked up at Pinecrest Country Club.

