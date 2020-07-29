McGirt playing in second rehab start on Korn Ferry Tour in Omaha

Jonathan Bym
ELKHORN, NE — Fairmont native William McGirt makes his second rehab start on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA Tour, this week in Nebraska.

McGirt was granted five rehab starts on the Korn Ferry Tour as a part of his medical exemption after missing more than 20 months away from the golf course while recovering from two hip surgeries in 2018. After this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship, McGirt is unsure of when he will tee it up again.

“The next 4 events are based off the points list on the KFT,” McGirt told The Robesonian. “I probably need to finish top 10 to get into any of them.”

Last time out, McGirt posted a tie for 68th finish at the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour. McGirt used a second round of 3 under to make the cut, before posting a 73 in the third round and an 83 in tough conditions in the final round.

McGirt played last on the Korn Ferry Tour in a rehab start at the TPC Colorado Championship at Herron Lakes earlier in July. He missed the cut by a stroke in that event.

This week at The Club at Indian Creek, McGirt wants to see his work on the greens pay off.

“I’d like to play well enough to be in the hunt. I’d really like for my putting to show some signs of improvement,” he said. “I put a bunch of time in the last few days on it.”

McGirt is paired with Taylor Moore and Greyson Sigg in the first two rounds of this week’s event. The group goes off the first tee at 12:31 p.m. local time on Thursday and 7:01 a.m. from the 10th tee on Friday.

Weather forecasts for the area could make the 7,500-yard course play much longer and tougher.

“The par 3s are all pretty long but the par 5s are relatively short,” McGirt said. “We are playing No. 11 as a par 4 instead of a par 5. Not great for a 540-yard hole with a green running away from you. The good news is the rough is up so hitting fairways will be a premium. I think it will be a good week for me.”

