McGirt playing in second rehab start on Korn Ferry Tour in Omaha

DUBLIN, Ohio — Fairmont native William McGirt will make his first start on the PGA Tour in 694 days at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

After missing the cut in August of 2018 at the Northern Trust, McGirt had hip surgery and a subsequent surgery on that hip that sidelined him from competitive golf for nearly 22 months until he competed two weeks ago in a rehab start on the Korn Ferry Tour.

McGirt’s first start on the PGA Tour comes at a stop where McGirt’s only win came in 2016.

“It feels good to be back playing again and especially coming back to a place where I have some fond memories,” McGirt told The Robesonian.

In the first two rounds, McGirt is paired with Jason Day and J.T. Poston. The trio tees off the 10th tee in Thursday’s first round at 8:28 a.m. and from the first tee at 1:28 p.m. on Friday for the second round.

The event at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Murifield Village Golf Club is making history this week as it hosts a Tour event for the second straight week for the first time in 63 years.

“The course is absolutely perfect,” McGirt said. “I think they kept it soft last week and slower but they are already drying it out and speeding it up.”

This week’s tournament is the strongest field of the current PGA Tour season to date, according to the Official World Golf Rankings. Based on that metric, this field is stronger than each of the last eight Masters tournaments, with nine of the top 10 players in the world in the field.

McGirt has played 20 rounds at Muirfield Village in his career, half of which have been under par. In 2016, McGirt posted his career-low round on the course of 64 in the third round and defeated Jon Curran on the second hole of a playoff for his only PGA Tour win to date.

In his two appearances there since the win, McGirt posted a 67th place finish after a final round of 83 in the 2017 tournament, and missed the cut in 2018.

After initially planning on hosting fans, the PGA Tour elected not to have fans on site for this tournament and has since said no fans will be allowed on the courses for the remainder of this season up to the Tour Championship. The environment change on the course is one that will take some adjusting.

“It’s definitely odd with no fans. I guess this will be normal for awhile,” McGirt said.

Last time out, McGirt missed the cut by a stroke at the TPC Colorado Championship at Herron Lakes on the Korn Ferry Tour after a bogey on his next to last hole of the second round. He did pick up building blocks for his game at the rehab start.

“I learned that I still have a little game in Colorado. My short game was extremely rusty and I missed the cut by 1 on a course I hit long irons into most of the greens,” McGirt said. “I think I’ll be OK. Just need to get more reps in to get back into competitive mode.”

Patrick Cantlay is the reigning champion at the event.