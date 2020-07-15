NCHSAA delays start of fall sports to Sept. 1

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association had no major news to bring forth during Wednesday’s media availability via video conference, but did give a look into the decision making and possible obstacles ahead for the future of high school sports.

The first domino that will determine the actions taken by the NCHSAA is Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement expected next week on the future of public schools across the state. Fall sports practices are scheduled to start on Aug. 1.

“We believe that the Governor, unless he feels that conditions will allow students to return to some form of in-person learning safely, it is difficult to imagine that high school athletics will be able to resume any type of competition at our member schools,” Commissioner Que Tucker said. “If it is unsafe for our students to be in school, then certainly the idea is that it will be unsafe for our students to be playing in those athletic venues.”

Three options are on the table. Plan A is students returning to school as normal, Plan B would be a limited class sizes model and Plan C would be complete remote learning.

“If it’s Plan A, all of you know what the plan will be, we will start on time and we will do business as usual,” Tucker said. “If it’s Plan B or Plan C, honestly what we will need to do is to see what that means as it relates to numbers.”

Tucker said that in the meantime, plans are being made for the different scenarios.

“We know everyone wants a decision on whether or not sports will start on time,” she said. “We know that everyone wants to know in particular if the Friday night lights will be on in schools across the state, starting in August or would it be in September. We simply can’t give you that answer at this time.”

She said during her 90-minute availability that the Aug. 1 start date is “in sand,” but until the picture of how a return to school looks for the state will look, the association isn’t trying to rush a decision.

“I’m not going to tell you that Aug. 1 is off the table until I can put another date in it’s place,” Tucker said. “Our goal is to get our young people back into school first of all, because sports don’t exist if there is no school. Once that can occur, we want them to be able to play.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County has an indefinite return date to summer workouts after a rise in the number of cases caused the school system to postpone athletic activities from the July 6 date that was originally set. Athletic Director Jerome Hunt said that July 20 would be the earliest return date possible for summer workouts.

The NCHSAA surveyed school systems across the state to see who returned to summer workouts after the coronavirus dead period was lifted on June 15. Tucker said that 72 of 162 surveys were responded to, and 38 of those responses said their school system had started workouts. More than a third of the other responses said they haven’t started but a return date is set.

Of the systems that returned to workouts, Tucker said she is aware of four cases of COVID-19, but the virus was not contracted at the school, and two of them being traced back to visits at Myrtle Beach.

While the fall sports start seems to be on the clock, the NCHSAA is also keeping an eye out for what could happen down the road for winter sports that are both indoors and high-contact activities.

“As much as anything, and nobody wants to talk about this, but wrestling is problematic,” Tucker said. “It’s a winter sport, but nobody ever asks me, ‘How are you going to wrestle?’ and ‘Which season are you going to put wrestling in?’”