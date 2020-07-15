NCHSAA delays start of fall sports to Sept. 1

July 15, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — The start of high school fall sports in North Carolina has been delay to at least Sept. 1, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the delay of the fall sports season, along with making the first five student days of the school year to be a “dead period” and limited workouts are still allowed as far as conditioning are still allowed.

The Public Schools of Robeson County have not returned to workouts, after indefinitely postponing workouts earlier this month.

Currently, the first day of school in Robeson County is Aug. 17.

“For now, we believe these steps provide hope for our student athletes, and the possibility for playing fall sports,” Commissioner Que Tucker said. “We know that many decisions are being made relative to the reopening plan your school(s) will follow. After each LEA has had an opportunity to formalize and finalize those reopening plans, the NCHSAA Staff will survey the membership to determine how sports should and/or can fit into the various models that will exist across the state. Please understand this delayed start date is not “in cement” and can be delayed even further if we do not have improved data from DHHS, or some other reason exists for delaying further into September or beyond.”