From the Fringe

July 11, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Humane Society announces golf tourney

The Robeson County Humane Society announced it will hold the 18th annual John Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament on Aug. 1 at Pinecrest Country Club.

The format is a four-person captains choice, with each team of four having no more than two players with a 6 handicap or below.

The cost is $300 for a team or $75 for an individual. For $350, a team can also receive a hole sponsorship. Entry fee includes lunch, cart and green fees, mulligans, red tees and range balls.

Prizes for the winners include, $360 for first place, $240 for second place and $120 for third place. There will also be closest to the pin and longest drive contests. A hole-in-one prize of $40,000 or a mobile home from Prevatte’s Home Sales is also being offered.

Other sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For more information, call Dwight Gane at 910-738-6541 or email Marion Thompson at [email protected]

Pinecrest senior shootout results

James H. Oxendine and Ricky Harris won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout in a scorecard playoff over Ricky Rogers and Tim Moore.

Both teams posted rounds of 67.

The closest to the flag winners were Ricky Rogers and Jim Rogers.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]