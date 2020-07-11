From the Fringe

ST. PAULS — Mike Moses’ phone has been busy this offseason fielding calls and messages from college coaches about his underclassmen that are returning next season for the St. Pauls girls basketball team.

“Literally coaches are contacting me via the phone, via Twitter, via Instagram. I’m on the phone all day for one of those girls,” the St. Pauls coach said. “All of our underclassmen that played varsity last year are getting some interest.”

The rising sophomores, juniors and seniors from last year’s 27-1 team that advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs were a major part of the success of that team have had a busy spring talking with college coaches.

“I hear a different tone in their voice. These girls want to work out,” Moses said. “All of them are excited to get back in the gym. With the attention they are getting from college coaches, it’s bringing a different energy to us. It’s going to make it easier for me as far as coaching to hold them accountable.”

Rising senior guard T.J. Eichelberger, twins Taliya and Tamyra Council are rising juniors and rising sophomore Jakiya Thompson are key returners from last year’s squad, and accounted for nearly 2/3 of the team’s scoring. Between the four, there have been five scholarship offers and countless colleges reaching out to Moses about his talented returners.

Moses said that with AAU starting up in the coming weeks, more offers and attention could come as well.

Eichelberger, the 2019 Robeson County Player of the Year, has been a force since joining the high school ranks and has been one of the top scorers in the county the last three years. After averaging 20 points per game the first two season, Eichelberger relied more on her teammates this past season, and shared the team lead in scoring with Thompson at 12.4 points per game.

“T.J.’s a scorer. She’s a combo guard and she’s going to score,” Moses said. “She could possibly be a 2,000 point scorer in high school. That’s what schools like her for, to score that thing and relieve some at the point when need be.”

She has offers from Thomas University and Elizabeth City State that came in the spring, and mid-majors have reached out about the talented scorer.

Moses said that the Council twins have been recruited together by several colleges, with Taliya claiming offers from James Madison University, Indiana State and Howard.

Moses said he has recently received calls from Ohio State, Louisville, NC State and Virginia Tech, among others, for Taliya after she averaged 9.2 points per game and 4.5 rebounds a game.

“These are not just fly by night calls. These schools are genuinely interested in her,” Moses said. “It’s looking really good for her recruiting wise.”

Tamyra averaged 2.4 points per game this past season, but Moses knows more is to come from her in the post.

“She’s going to have an extremely good year this year. She is our defensive player that rebounds, blocks shots and communicates on defense,” Moses said. “Our first option in the post last year was Iyania (Evans). She played behind Iyania and did what she needed to do.”

Being 6-foot-1 with a long wingspan to match, both twins have an outside touch that makes them hard to guard.

“(Taliya) is a 6-1 guard. She’s long and athletic. She can shoot it and can guard all five positions in high school,” Moses said. “Tamyra can shoot it. Schools like her as a stretch 4.”

Taliya was second on the team this past season in 3-point percentage.

As the Freshman of the Year in the county, and a constant source of energy at the point guard position, Thompson is making waves with the 2023 class that has shown early it will be a deep class across the state on the girls side.

“For a freshman, it’s crazy. She’s getting so much interest,” Moses said. “It’s just early. Some schools haven’t rolled over to the 2022s and 2023s.”

On top of averaging 12.4 points per game, Thompson added 5.4 assists per game and 5.2 steals per game. Indiana State has also got its eyes on the Bulldogs’ guard as well.

“Indiana State has her as the No. 1 2023 that they are recruiting,” Moses said.

This offseason has brought a host of offers to several St. Pauls program, including the football squad. With that, there has been more confidence in Moses’ squad as they have the motivation to achieve more.

“I think it’s more motivating than anything,” Moses said. “Even though they are girls and they play basketball and those guys play football, I think they see that it’s possible to get an offer if they continue to work a little harder.”