From the Fringe

May 30, 2020 Robesonian Sports 0
Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine were the winners in this week’s senior shootout with a three-stroke victory over Delton Burns and Ricky Harris.

Mitchell Newberry and J.T. Powers won the second flight, with Clifton Rich and Rick Baxley coming in second. Closest to the pin winners were Rich, Jerry Long and Tim Locklear.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday morning, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier 69; James Cox 70; Jeff Wishart 70; Kirk Hamilton 71; Wayne Callahan 71; Sean Morrow 71; Joe Marks 71; Tommy Davis 71; Brook Gehrke 71; Gavin Locklear 71; Butch Lennon 72; Donald Arnette 72; David Sessions 73; Mark Lassiter 73; Scott Benton 73; J.T. Powers 74; Ricky Hamilton 75; John Stanley 75; Barry Leonard 76; Danny Glasscock 76; Tim Moore 76; Danny Lassiter 76; Bert Thomas 76; Sam Edens 78; Rory McKeithan 79.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]