From the Fringe

Pinecrest senior shootout results

Cliff Nance and Tiger Willie claimed a one-stroke win in this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout.

The pair’s 61 edged out runners-up Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins. Tommy Maynor and Ricky Harris came in third place.

The closest to the flag winners were Gene Brumbles and Tiger Willie.

Fairmont’s week in review

Bob Antone and Dennis Andrews won this week’s senior shootout with a four-stroke victory over Delton Burns and Ricky Harris.

Lee Hunt and Mike Graham won the second flight, with Marvin Howington and Bob Slahetka taking second. The third flight was won by Gene Brumbles and Jerry Jolly, with Arnold Oxendine and Ancil Dial taking second. Jolly, Hunt, Hartley Oxendine and Ronnie Chavis were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout is Tuesday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dylan Thompson 69; Mitch Grier 70; Butch Lennon 70; David Sessions 70; Sean Morrow 71; Tommy Davis 72; Jeff Wishart 72; Donald Arnette 72; James Cox 72; Dennis Andrews 73; Richie Chmura 74; Mike Gandley 75; Tim Moore 75; Wayne Callahan 75; Danny Lassiter 76; Barry Leonard 76; Mark Lassiter 76; James Barron 76; Kirk Hamilton 76; John Stanley 76; Ken Spangler 77.

