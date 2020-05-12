Robeson County pair among the state’s best corner infielders

May 12, 2020 robesonian Sports 0

Two Robeson County underclassmen baseball players were recognized as some of the best in the state at their position group by Prep Baseball Report recently.

The list of the top 30 corner infielders in North Carolina included Purnell Swett junior Troy McGirt and Fairmont sophomore Colby Thorndyke who were ranked inside the top 15 of the group. McGirt was at No. 8 and Thorndyke came in at No. 14. Both are listed as first basemen.

The pair makes Robeson County one of four counties to have multiple players ranked inside the top 15 of the list.

McGirt has played in 21 games during his high school career and has posted a .340 batting average with 15 RBIs and six extra base hits. He has committed to play baseball at Wake Forest.

After his freshman season and two games in 2020 as a sophomore, Thorndyke has hit .382 with 15 RBIs. He has committed to play baseball at East Carolina.

McGirt and Thorndyke were also recognized by Perfect Game as underclassmen All-Americans last month.

McGirt
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_file-41.jpegMcGirt

Thorndyke
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_file-56.jpegThorndyke

Staff report