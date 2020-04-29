From the Fringe

By: Staff report

Fairmont’s week in review

Greg Dial and Hartley Oxendine won this week’s senior shootout with a three-stroke victory over Mike Graham and Lee Hunt.

The second flight was won by Bucky Beasley and Rick Baxley, followed by Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson.

Graham, Tim Moore and Johnathon Odom were closest to the pin winners.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton 65; Dylan Thompson 69; Mitch Grier 69; Donald Arnette 69; Mark Lassiter 69; Richie Chmura 69; Sean Morrow 69; Andy Andrews 71; Aaron Maynor 71; Jeff Wishart 71; Kirk Hamilton 72; Ron Calcutt 72; David Sessions 72; Jeff Broadwell 72; Calvin Hammonds 72; Jack Thompson 73; James Thompson 73; Bradley Hamilton 73; Butch Lennon 73; Tommy Davis 73; David Morris 73; Joey Mitchell 75; Mike Gandley 75; Danny Lassiter 75; Joey Todd 75; Connor Brigman 76; Marcus White 76; Bruce Thompson 76; Rick Baxley 76; Mack Kinney 76; Matt Lassiter 76; Barry Leonard 77; Tim Moore 77; Brooke Gehrke 77.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

