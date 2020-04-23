Lumberton’s Jordan McNeill commits to UNCP

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Seven years ago angler Hank Cherry of Lincolnton, burst on the Bassmaster tournament scene, winning the third and final 2012 Southern Open at Alabama’s Smith Lake. Indicative of the fine line between success and failure in bass fishing, Cherry’s margin of victory at Smith Lake was a single ounce.

The win qualified him for the 2013 Bassmaster Classic at Oklahoma’s Grand Lake, where he came oh-so-close to winning. In the final day’s final half-hour, Cherry skillfully fought a bass, which he estimated to weigh between 7 1/2 and 9 pounds, near the boat before it came unhooked.

“I was dragging it to me,” Cherry recalled. “It was played out. It just came off.”

It remains one of the iconic “agony of defeat” moments in Bassmaster Classic history. Cherry dropped facedown on the boat deck after losing the fish and stayed there for several moments. That big bass would have culled a 2-pounder in his livewell. Cherry finished third, 5 pounds, 12 ounces behind winner Cliff Pace.

However, the Elite Series rookie remained on a roll in 2013. Cherry won the Elite Series All-Star Week event at season’s end, recorded two other top 10 Elite Series finishes and earned Rookie of the Year honors. He was 14th in the final Angler of the Year standings.

The highlights then slowed to a trickle. Certainly, Cherry has had some, but they’ve been infrequent — only four Top 10 Elite Series finishes since 2013, and two of those were last year.

Cherry played baseball at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke from 1996 to 1999. During the 1997 season, Cherry led the Braves with a .335 batting average and had a team-high five stolen bases.

To the casual observer it might not appear so, but that’s actually a solid span in this sport where averaging one victory every two years practically makes you star. You don’t qualify for the Elite Series by being anything other than, well, elite. Cherry has earned just over $1 million in his tournament fishing career. There are only two opportunities each year to stamp your name into the memory of everyone who follows the sport: 1) Bassmaster Classic champion, and 2) Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year.

Most anglers who succeed in this sport have an “emotional support coach.” It’s not an official title, just a trusted someone to help you elevate the inevitable lows and tamp down the occasional highs. It might be another angler, often it’s a mate. Hank Cherry’s emotional support coach is his wife, Jaclyn.

Their marriage has created a true partnership.

“Oftentimes you hear guys talk about their support system, well my wife has truly been mine,” said Cherry. “She has been with me through thick and thin, and she makes me a better person. I’m not sure where I would be today without her.”

Cherry might not be Bassmaster Classic champion without her. He had a moment of doubt and pain on Day 2 at Lake Guntersville.

After catching a five-bass limit weighing 29 pounds, 3 ounces and taking a 7-pound, 11-ounce lead on Day 1, Cherry was fishing in physical pain on Day 2 after a hard fall on his right elbow during competition, as well as mental pain after a déjà vu nightmare. As Day 2 came to a close, Cherry hooked and lost a bass in the 7-pound class, bringing back memories of the final day at the 2013 Grand Lake Classic.

Cherry always calls Jaclyn as soon as his boat is on the trailer after a day of competition. Jaclyn did not like what she heard in Hank’s voice that day. She was in Birmingham at the host hotel, where she’d been keeping up with Hank’s day on the water while keeping their two children entertained.

“I was up to my eyeballs in kids,” Jaclyn recalled. “He was all Eeyore (the gloomy, pessimistic donkey in Winnie-the-Pooh books). He said, ‘It’s happening to me again.’ I said, ‘No, it’s not. We don’t have time for this. This is the Classic.’”

Cherry got a double-shot of encouragement from a fellow competitor when he got to the boatyard in Birmingham. Paul Mueller came close to winning the last Classic held at Lake Guntersville, finishing second to Randy Howell by 1 pound in 2014. The Connecticut angler has broken through the mental barrier with Elite Series victories in each of the last two seasons.

“I know the mental battle that goes on,” Mueller said. “The devil likes to bring up the past. We’re waiting to weigh in, and he started reminiscing about the fish he lost at Grand and the fish he lost that day. I said, ‘Dude, that’s the deal. The devil is going to get in your head. You’ve got to kick the devil out of the boat.’”

Cherry came back to reality — a reality that, after the Day 2 weigh-in was complete, left him in first place with a 4-pound, 13-ounce lead going into the final day. Sure, it could have been more if he’d landed the big one he lost. But he didn’t. Cherry was suddenly calm again, like he had been all week, uncharacteristically calm for such a big moment.

He stayed calm the final day, even through a slow start. Unbeknownst to him, Cherry had fallen to fourth place on the unofficial BASSTrakk scoreboard in the first two hours. Then he lost what would have been his second keeper at 9 a.m. But Cherry, as he would mention frequently, was following Mueller’s mantra and “kicking the devil out of his boat.” No panic. No Eeyore.

By 10 a.m. Cherry had a limit in the boat, including a 5-pounder that prompted him to say, “I’ve been waiting seven years for that fish.”

Crazy things have happened on Lake Guntersville’s fertile bass fishery, but with almost a 20-pound limit, Cherry was confident he had done what needed to be done. And he had, officially finishing with a three-day total of 65-5 and a 6-11 margin of victory over second place Todd Auten.

The power in the number seven abounds — historical, mythological, Biblical power. From the seven wonders of the ancient world (the Great Pyramid, etc.) to today’s jackpot on a slot machine (777) and successful book titles (The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey), the significance of the numeral seven appears repeatedly.

Hank Cherry caught twin 7-pound, 2-ounce bass on Day 1 of the Classic. It’s been seven years since an angler led the Classic from start to finish, like Cliff Pace did in 2013. Most significantly, it has been seven years since that unforgettable bass Cherry lost at the boat in the final hour of the 2013 Classic.

“We’ve talked about it a million times — Oklahoma in 2013,” said Cherry’s father Harold. “I know how bad that hurt him. I’ve hugged him after a lot of successes and a lot of disappointments. I can tell you that was his biggest disappointment. This was redemption.”

Cherry https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_cherry_hank.jpg Cherry B.A.S.S. photo Bassmaster Elite Series pro Hank Cherry, of Lincolnton, celebrates winning the 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_5d3_6249.jpg B.A.S.S. photo Bassmaster Elite Series pro Hank Cherry, of Lincolnton, celebrates winning the 2020 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Cherry’s Bassmaster Classic ends 7-year drought