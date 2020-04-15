UNCP football faces adversity again as spring practices keeps team separated, off the field

PEMBROKE — While the springs sports like baseball, softball and track and field are missing out on their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke football team is also experiencing changes this spring.
The Braves would’ve wrap up their spring practices this week with the annual Spring Game on Thursday, but all they have to show for the spring development session physically is one practice on March 6. That Friday practice preceded spring break and nothing has been the same since for the team, and all sports for that matter.
The situation, while unique, is nothing that UNCP head football coach Shane Richardson and many of the Braves aren’t partially familiar with.
“I was thinking that we seem to be a little accustomed to interruptions with hurricanes in the past, but this one is different in that the end is indefinite,” he said. “And seeing that it affects more than just our area, you see that this is something that everybody is going through.”
A total of 14 practices and the intrasquad spring game were scheduled for UNCP over the months of March and April. Like other football teams across the country, the session was meant to reinforce concepts and other mental aspects for next year’s returners.
The Braves are coming off a 4-7 season in 2019, and will play their first season as an associate member of the Mountain East Conference on the gridiron in the 2020 season.
“We are trying to make sure the guys understand the mental part of learning on our video chats and through their own research,” Richardson said. “Also we are trying to make sure they stay engaged while looking at film and how things are supposed to look.”
Learning to deal with adversity is nothing new for UNCP’s football team. Outside of two hurricanes in the span of three seasons that caused in-season changes, the coaching staff looks for ways to challenge the team to make them better, even when it comes to adverse circumstances.
“We always talk about adversity and Murphy’s (law) situations,” Richardson said. “In a way it’s timely in that it will help draw on concepts that will be useful when we return.”
While there was one practice held, instruction for the Braves still has been a daily grind. Instead of meetings in the Caton Fieldhouse, they are done virtually.
“There have been many updates with the whole team and, and we are having position meetings and unit meetings through video calls to keep everyone up to date on the information and keep them focused on the task at hand,” Richardson said.
On top of the communication being passed through computer screen to computer screen instead of face to face, an added challenge comes with two new coaches on defense in defensive coordinator Bill Young and defensive line coach Jonathan Johnson becoming acclimated with the team.
“The main thing is just making sure the interaction between the coaches and the players, as well as between the coaches and coaches stays consistent,” Richardson said. “We are engaging with them on a daily basis with regular voice communication taking place and even with this, there is still a lot of good information being exchanged.”
Richardson said that recruiting is going on pretty close to normal, minus the coaches going out to high schools in the area to talk to high school coaches. For the time being, the staff is taking the changes day by day.
And with the speculation that has been put on the virus’ effects leading to talks of the start football season being postponed or the season for that matter, Richardson says the team isn’t making any changes right now.
“This is one of those things it’s foreign to everybody and so the best thing we can do is keep it as simple as possible to give them the tools to get better,” he said. “We are staying on track until we hear otherwise. First thing is trying to finish spring off right and then get into the summer thought process. And when the time comes we can update if we need to.”
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.