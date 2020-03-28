Lumberton leads all-county boys selections

Edwards Edwards Tatum Tatum Jones Jones

LUMBERTON — The 2020 Robeson County all-county basketball teams and awards were selected based on coaches recommendations as well as input from The Robesonian staff.

Individual awards

Coach of the Year: Bryant Edwards, Lumberton — In his first year with the Pirates, Edwards took the program to heights it had never reached before, reaching the 4A state championship game before its postponement. Edwards brought a defensive mindset to the program it hadn’t had before, holding the opposition to 53.9 points per game, and also a more-disciplined approach. The Pirates are 26-5 after their five playoff wins, and were 11-3 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, where they finished in second place.

*+^Player of the Year: Jordan McNeill, Sr., G, Lumberton — In becoming a four-year all-county selection, McNeill is the county Player of the Year after averaging 22.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. McNeill was a leader for Lumberton through its run; he became the school’s all-time leading scorer in November and surpassed 2,000 career points during the playoffs.

Underclassman of the Year: Jeyvian Tatum, So., G, St. Pauls — Tatum made the move to varsity basketball last year, but truly adjusted this year in his sophomore campaign. The guard averaged 10.5 points per game with three assists and two steals. The Bulldogs have a lot to look forward to with the versatile guard as he continues to develop over his final two prep seasons.

*Defensive Player of the Year: Xavier Jones, Sr., F, Purnell Swett — A physical presence inside despite a relative lack of height, Jones scored 22.9 points per game and was 21st in the country, according to MaxPreps, with 15.6 rebounds per contest. He also blocked 2.6 shots per game, limiting the opponent’s inside opportunities. Jones surpassed 1,000 career points this season.

Most Improved Player: Jordan Ferguson, Sr., G, Red Springs — Ferguson stepped up to be a leader for the Red Devils, and helped the team to a strong second-half improvement. The senior scored 12 points with three assists and two steals per game as the team’s go-to scorer.

* denotes on the 2018-19 all-county team

+ denotes on the 2017-18 all-county team

^ denotes on the 2016-17 all-county team

2019-20 Team

*Jadarion Chatman, Jr., G, Lumberton — Chatman created opportunities for his team like few others, averaging 7.1 assists per game, third in the state according to MaxPreps. He also had 6.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Charlie Miller, Jr., G, Lumberton — The Pirates’ sharpshooter got stronger throughout the season, and hit key 3-pointers in each of the team’s five playoff wins, including a half-court shot in the regional final, one of the enduring images of Lumberton’s run. He averaged 13.2 points and 2.0 assists per game.

Michael Todd, Sr., F, Lumberton — A breakout star on the inside the Pirates after limited playing time last season, Todd averaged nearly a double-double, with 9.0 points and 12.0 rebounds. Like many of the Pirates, Todd had some big baskets during the playoff run.

*Emonta Smith, Sr., G, St. Pauls — One of the senior leaders for St. Pauls, Smith had 9.3 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals. He was one of the key playmakers for the Bulldogs as they claimed a share of the Three Rivers Conference regular-season title and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs.

*Caleb Henderson, Sr., G, St. Pauls — Another senior for the Bulldogs, Henderson averaged 8.6 points, three assists, five rebounds and two steals per game. He improved throughout the season and was arguably the team’s primary scorer down the stretch.

Kobe Davis, Sr., C, Fairmont — Davis averaged a double-double in his final high-school season as Fairmont’s leading scorer, with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Jakeem Moore, Jr., G, Fairmont — Moore scored 10 points and had six rebounds per game from the guard position, knocking down several clutch shots for the Golden Tornadoes throughout the season. He will be a key scorer for the team next year.

Cameron Ferguson, Jr., G, Purnell Swett — A secondary scoring option for the Rams behind Jones, Ferguson had 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a solid perimeter shooter.

Jayden Locklear, Sr., G, Purnell Swett — At the point-guard position, Locklear averaged 5.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He did a good job of creating scoring chances for his team, including Jones.

Corell Love, Jr., F, Red Springs — Love emerged as both an inside force with nine points, 12 rebounds and one block per game, and as one of the county’s two best dunkers as he frequently finished on the rim.

